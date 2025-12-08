Max Verstappen snapped at an F1 reporter in the post-race press conference at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion lost the title by two points to Lando Norris on Sunday, despite producing a flawless weekend by taking pole position and winning the race.

Those pesky two points have been examined in the context of the whole 2025 season, with one reporter asking Verstappen about his collision with George Russell at the Spanish GP in June.

Verstappen received a 10-second time penalty for appearing to intentionally collide with the Mercedes star, a punishment that dropped him down to 10th and cost him nine crucial world championship points.

Needless to say, these nine points could have rewarded Verstappen with his fifth consecutive world drivers’ title, but has made it clear in previous interviews that Red Bull’s performance in 2025 was what cost them the chance of fighting for the championship.

Did Barcelona cost Max Verstappen in 2025?

When he was asked what he now thought of the incident in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen issued a brutal response when he picked up the microphone.

“You forget all the other stuff that happened in my season,” he said bluntly.

“The only thing you mention is Barcelona, I knew that would come.”

Verstappen then paused, and said: “Are you giving me a stupid grin now?”

“I don’t know. It’s part of racing at the end, you live and learn. The championship is won over 24 rounds and I’ve also had a lot of early Christmas presents given to me in the second half [of the season]. So, you can also question that.”

Verstappen then placed the microphone down to indicate he was done talking, and the press conference came to an end.

The Dutchman previously admitted the collision with Russell was a mistake, in a rare moment of accountability from Verstappen when he spoke to Viaplay in November.

“The only point of criticism is obviously Barcelona,” he said.

"When I get out of the car, I always need to be able to tell to myself, 'I did everything I could'.”

"That's why I was so angry in Barcelona - first with what happened on the straight at the restart, then into Turn 1, and then of course when I was told to give the position back. That's when all signs went red.

"That was a mistake from my side, and of course I learn from it.

"Those moments won't happen again next year, even if we're in a similar situation with the car. These are the small things you learn from, but overall, in terms of performance, the season was absolutely good."

