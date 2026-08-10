F1 star issues emotional retirement statement after 30 years of racing

He raced against the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso in one of the F1's most iconic seasons

Former F1 driver Lucas di Grassi has penned an emotional statement ahead of his upcoming retirement this weekend.

Di Grassi raced in F1 in 2010, lining up alongside Timo Glock at the short-lived Virgin Racing.

Unfortunately, the Brazilian driver's time in the sport also proved to be short, making just 18 grand prix starts before being replaced ahead of the 2011 season by Belgian driver Jerome d'Ambrosio.

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While it didn't work out in F1, Di Grassi went on to enjoy great success elsewhere, racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) between 2012 and 2016, which included three podium finishes at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In 2014/15, Di Grassi also joined Formula E, and he has remained there ever since, registering 14 race wins, 42 podiums and a championship in 2016/17.

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Lucas di Grassi speaks out ahead of retirement

At 41 years old, Di Grassi has decided that now is the time to hang up his racing boots, with this weekend's London E-Prix set to be his last motorsport race as a professional.

Taking to X ahead of the weekend, the Brazilian shared an emotional, but determined statement.

"6am. One week to go," Di Grassi wrote on X. "This weekend in London will be my final race as a professional racing driver.

"After 30 years of racing, it is difficult to put into words what this journey has meant to me. Motorsport has been my life since I was a kid. It gave me incredible moments, difficult ones, victories, defeats, lessons, friendships and memories that I will carry forever."

Di Grassi's statement later went on to thank everybody who has played a part in his motorsport journey.

Di Grassi: One final showdown

"To everyone who has been part of this journey — my teams, engineers, mechanics, partners, competitors, the people working behind the scenes, and all the friends I made along the way — thank you," the Brazilian added.

"And especially to the fans: thank you for following me, supporting me, challenging me and sharing this incredible ride. Racing only has meaning because people care about it.

"There will be time after London to look back properly at these 30 years. For now, there is still one race to go.

"One final showdown. One final time putting on the helmet. One final race in London. And I intend to enjoy every second of it. See you in London."

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6am. One week to go.



This weekend in London will be my final race as a professional racing driver.



After 30 years of racing, it is difficult to put into words what this journey has meant to me. Motorsport has been my life since I was a kid. It gave me incredible moments,… — Lucas Di Grassi (@LucasdiGrassi) August 10, 2026

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