Former F1 star Ralf Schumacher has suggested that Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari contract prevents team orders being forced upon him.

Schumacher believes that Hamilton has true number one driver status in the team because of the fact that he's a seven-time world champion, despite Charles Leclerc beating him by 86 points in 2025.

Hamilton failed to secure a single grand prix podium last year in his first season for Ferrari, while Leclerc claimed seven in the same machinery.

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The 41-year-old has, however, started the 2026 season in better shape, jostling for position with Leclerc in both Australia and China, and beating the Monegasque driver to a podium in China.

Despite being outclassed at the Japanese GP last weekend by Leclerc, Hamilton has adopted a much more positive persona this year, and is hoping to challenge his team-mate more closely throughout the season.

But Schumacher - brother of another seven-time world champion in Michael Schumacher - has said that Ferrari don't stand a chance of challenging Mercedes for the title in 2026, because of the unique contract situation that he believes is present within the team.

Speaking on the Backstage Boxengasse, Schumacher said: "I’m actually of the opinion - although I’ll obviously get a storm of criticism for this again, but I don’t care - that although Lewis Hamilton is clearly back in the mix this year, which I’m very happy about, he’ll also have contracts that allow him to do exactly that.

"I could imagine that even if Fred [Vasseur] wanted to, he wouldn’t be able to say anything, because I believe Lewis Hamilton can decide for himself what he needs to do. He’ll enjoy a certain number one status, I can almost imagine.

"That’s why Ferrari doesn’t stand a chance. He’ll decide that on his own. But of course that causes a stir in the team. It stirs things up a bit. So yes, it happened once or twice, but that’s just how it is.

"I mean, I’m saying now that, relatively speaking, you should handle it a bit differently. I think it’s down to the contract situation, and I also think - and this is actually the main problem - you mustn’t underestimate that sort of thing."

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Can Ferrari win the championship?

Mercedes have started off as the dominant team in the sport in 2026, winning all three grands prix so far, with it looking likely that their two drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli are going to be challenging for the championship.

But Ferrari are just 45 points behind the Brackley outfit in the constructors' championship, and if they can figure out a way of making a few gains in this current five-week break in the season, then that gap could begin to close.

It's probably more achievable for Ferrari, however, to try and claim some grand prix wins this year, having had a winless season in 2025, before then getting themselves in a place to launch a serious challenge for the championship in 2027.

Hamilton in particular will be desperately hoping that he can claim a first grand prix victory since the 2024 Belgian GP at some point this season.

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