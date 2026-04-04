Max Verstappen misery deepens as Red Bull fail in key FIA bid

Red Bull may not receive the same advantage as their rivals

Max Verstappen's F1 misery could only deepen after reports suggest that Red Bull could miss out on a key FIA lifeline.

Although Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies still hopes that their power unit will receive further development under the FIA’s Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) programme, the Italian branch of Motorsport.com suggests the team may be left out in the cold.

The FIA launched ADUO in 2026 to support power unit manufacturers who fall significantly behind the fastest power units. To be eligible, they must meet a specific criteria in relation to the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) Performance Index, which must be at least two per cent but less than four per cent below the best-performing ICE.

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They are then allowed one upgrade opportunity in the qualifying year and another in the subsequent season. If a manufacturer's ICE Performance Index is at least four per cent below the best-performing ICE, they can then receive two additional homologation upgrades in the qualifying year and two additional homologation upgrades in the following year.

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Red Bull too powerful for ADUO?

Insiders report that Mercedes are strategically limiting their power potential to prevent rivals, such as Ferrari, from earning additional development time.

The Scuderia is estimated to be about 20–25 horsepower behind the Mercedes unit, which currently tops the field, a gap that could make them eligible for the ADUO programme.

Ferrari isn’t the only manufacturer likely to benefit with both Audi and Honda expected to take advantage of ADUO.

However, doubts linger over Red Bull Powertrains' DM01, which seems to be stronger than initially thought. If this engine proves too competitive, it might not qualify for the first round of FIA adjustments, leaving the new supplier to extract every bit of performance from its chassis in the spring break.

Not good news if you're Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, nor their sister team Racing Bulls.

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