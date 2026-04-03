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Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Japan, 2026

BBC's Max Verstappen bombshell interview broke F1 guidelines

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Japan, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

BBC's Max Verstappen bombshell interview broke F1 guidelines

The Dutchman has been unhappy so far this season

Sometimes breaking the rules is a good thing and you should absolutely do it.

That's not just a piece of advice apropos of nothing (although it is good advice), but also a good lesson to take from the BBC's Jennie Gow after last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

F1 guidelines, as her colleague Andrew Benson pointed out after Gow's interview with Max Verstappen in the media pen post-race, limit broadcasters to two questions per driver.

The long-time BBC pitlane reporter ended up asking the Dutchman five questions (which is notably more than two [source: the concept of numbers]) as he continued to get his frustrations with the new engine regulations off his chest.

Benson pointed out that Verstappen's PR handler clearly had no problem with the extended conversation, not stepping in and instead allowing the interview to continue past its normal end point.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen announcement made, F1 team release huge statement

F1 media restrictions revealed

Benson revealed the behind-the-scenes detail in his fan Q&A column this week, writing: "The interview Verstappen gave on Sunday was extraordinary. Not just for its openness, honesty and eloquence, but also for the fact he was happy to keep talking beyond the usual limits.

"F1's guidelines restrict broadcasters to two questions in the 'pen' after a race. But Jennie sensed Verstappen's mood, and kept going, asking five in total.

"Anna Webster, Verstappen's PR handler at Red Bull, realised he wanted to keep talking, so let them carry on. The result was a profound insight into Verstappen's state of mind."

As the incident goes to show, there's nothing entirely cut and dried about the four-time world champion's approach to handling the media...as long as none of your five questions are about running into George Russell.

READ MORE: Ferrari F1's massive three-point upgrade plan to catch Mercedes in Miami

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