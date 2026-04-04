Aston Martin get F1 lifeline as FIA ruling gives crisis team a massive boost

Further clarity has been offered on F1's new lifeline ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities) and how it could benefit Aston Martin and Honda.

Following the 2026 regulation changes, the FIA introduced a safety net for F1 power unit manufacturers called ADUO. If a manufacturer is eligible, they are allowed one additional homologation upgrade in the qualifying year (i.e. 2026) and one additional homologation upgrade in the following season.

To receive it however, they must meet a specific criteria in relation to the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) Performance Index, which must be at least two per cent but less than four per cent below the best-performing ICE.

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Furthermore, if a manufacturer's ICE Performance Index is at least four per cent below the best-performing ICE, they can then receive two additional homologation upgrades in the qualifying year and two additional homologation upgrades in the following year.

The cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix has thrown some confusion into the mix as to when ADUO will actually be offered. Previously, it would have been the sixth round of the season (the Miami Grand Prix); but the sixth round is now Monaco.

READ MORE: Ferrari F1's massive three-point upgrade plan to catch Mercedes in Miami

When will F1 power unit manufacturers be evaluated for ADUO?

According to Motorsport Italy, the FIA will not move the evaluation dates as a result of the cancellations. The FIA's technical evaluation will take place after the Miami GP and by the Monaco GP we will know which manufacturers are allowed ADUO.

One manufacturer expected to receive ADUO are Aston Martin suppliers Honda who, aside from their pesky vibrations, are also one of the slowest teams on the grid alongside new entry Cadillac (powered by Ferrari).

Fernando Alonso managed to complete a full grand prix distance for the first time at the Japanese GP, but there's still a long road ahead for Lawrence Stroll's team and Honda to see improvements in performance.

Honda's trackside general manager and chief engineer, Shintaro Orihara, recently revealed just how impossible it will be to make improvements without upgrades, and said: "We won't see major performance changes until the ADUO."

Ferrari and Audi are also expected to be eligible for ADUO, but there are still question marks over Red Bull's power unit the DM01, which expected to be more powerful than initially thought.

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