Kim Kardashian has broken the internet (again) with another gorgeous photo drop of her F1 summer break with Lewis Hamilton, and fans are absolutely loving it.

The 45-year-old reality TV behemoth and Skims founder has been dating the seven-time world champion since early in 2026, and it appears their relationship has gone from strength to strength.

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Max Verstappen gets baby daughter Lily 'up to speed' in adorable F1 summer break update

Max Verstappen says he had the 'best time' with baby daughter Lily during the F1 summer break, and now he has released the video and photos to prove it.

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The 28-year-old four-time world champion has spent the past couple of weeks enjoying some well-earned downtime from his day job at Red Bull.

He enjoyed an idyllic holiday with partner Kelly Piquet and 15-month old Lily as the trio had great fun both in the water and on dry land.

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Cadillac F1 team dealing with another high-profile exit days after Lowdon sacking

Rookie F1 team Cadillac are dealing with another high-profile exit days after the sacking of team principal Graeme Lowdon.

The 61-year-old Lowdon was removed from his post last Wednesday, just 11 races into the team's first season on the grid. He was replace immediately by 49-year-old Pole Marcin Budkowski.

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F1 team owner continues sell-off after record-breaking $12.5bn deal

F1 team owner Mark Walter appears to be continuing a stunning fire sale of his sports teams, after selling the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

The $12.5bn sale of one of basketball's signature franchises came completely out of the blue and raised a number of eyebrows in the sports business world, with Walter selling (for around a $2bn profit) barely a year after taking control of the team.

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Mark Walter sold the Lakers for $12.5billion.

Abu Dhabi 2021 controversy revisited as Honda chief reveals favourite F1 moment

Chief Honda engineer Shintaro Orihara has revealed his favourite moment for the manufacturer in the sport, and it likely won't go down well with Lewis Hamilton fans.

Reflecting on Honda's time in F1 so far, Orihara selected the highly controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021 as his favourite memory, specifically the last lap.

“The best moment is 2021,” Orihara said in a Honda Racing F1 video. “Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, final lap.

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Axed F1 star Yuki Tsunoda linked with stunning switch after McLaren driver signing

Former Red Bull F1 star Yuki Tsunoda has been linked with a stunning switch to IndyCar after losing his spot on the grid last season, replacing a driver who has been poached by McLaren.

Tsunoda came through the ranks of the Red Bull academy during the time that the team was partnered with Honda, first racing full-time in F1 at AlphaTauri (now Racing Bulls) in 2021.

Tsunoda would remain at Red Bull's junior outfit through to the start of the 2025 campaign, when Christian Horner and company decided it was time to draft him in alongside Max Verstappen at the senior team after just two races following Liam Lawson's struggles.

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