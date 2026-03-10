F1 News Today: Mercedes could 'block' Horner return, Verstappen rages

Catch up with all the latest F1 news

Christian Horner's fairytale comeback to F1 has hit a major stumbling block, reportedly put in place by arch rival Toto Wolff.

Horner's interest in the 24 per cent stake in Alpine owned by Otro Capital is well publicised by now, but it appears the Mercedes team principal is also interested in purchasing the stake.



McLaren go from hero to zero at Australian GP and Norris is crestfallen

Lando Norris endured a poor Australian Grand Prix after only finishing fifth in what proved to be a tough start to his F1 world title defence.

Norris struggled for pace at Albert Park and as well as being slower than Ferrari and Mercedes the British star thought that McLaren were way behind other rivals too.



Max Verstappen rages at F1 driver leaking private information to the press

A driver in the F1 paddock has been sharing private information, and Max Verstappen's isn't happy about it.

The four-time champion made his feelings known, after discussions during a private meeting between drivers and the FIA wound their way into the press...



F1 fans censored after criticising new regulations on social media

F1 fans criticising the sport's new regulations have seen comments on social media platform X removed and placed in hidden replies.

F1 celebrated the number of overtakes in Melbourne, by posting graphic that compared the 45 overtakes in 2025 to the 120 overtakes in 2026. However, it has since emerged that F1 seemingly began hiding negative responses in the replies section.



Max Verstappen confirms 24hr Nurburgring participation

Max Verstappen will contest the Nurburgring 24 Hours later this year after the champion made a spectacular announcement.

As doubt clouded Verstappen's attempt at the iconic endurance race, due to clashes with the F1 calendar, the Dutchman's entry for the May race has been confirmed. Here's all you need to know...



F1 jump start rules explained - did George Russell escape FIA penalty at Aus GP?

Did you see that video on social media claiming George Russell jumped the Australian Grand Prix start?

Here's why Russell's start was completely legal and how he escaped an FIA penalty.



Lando Norris urges FIA action before 'big accident' at Chinese Grand Prix

The 2026 season has got off to a rocky start and reigning champ Lando Norris is already calling for a major change.

Despite a lengthened start procedure being introduced for Melbourne, Norris believes race starts are still not safe enough and has called for more to be done to prevent a nasty accident.



