F1 News Today: Mercedes could 'block' Horner return, Verstappen rages
F1 News Today: Mercedes could 'block' Horner return, Verstappen rages
Catch up with all the latest F1 news
Christian Horner's fairytale comeback to F1 has hit a major stumbling block, reportedly put in place by arch rival Toto Wolff.
Horner's interest in the 24 per cent stake in Alpine owned by Otro Capital is well publicised by now, but it appears the Mercedes team principal is also interested in purchasing the stake.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren go from hero to zero at Australian GP and Norris is crestfallen
Lando Norris endured a poor Australian Grand Prix after only finishing fifth in what proved to be a tough start to his F1 world title defence.
Norris struggled for pace at Albert Park and as well as being slower than Ferrari and Mercedes the British star thought that McLaren were way behind other rivals too.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen rages at F1 driver leaking private information to the press
A driver in the F1 paddock has been sharing private information, and Max Verstappen's isn't happy about it.
The four-time champion made his feelings known, after discussions during a private meeting between drivers and the FIA wound their way into the press...
➡️ READ MORE
F1 fans censored after criticising new regulations on social media
F1 fans criticising the sport's new regulations have seen comments on social media platform X removed and placed in hidden replies.
F1 celebrated the number of overtakes in Melbourne, by posting graphic that compared the 45 overtakes in 2025 to the 120 overtakes in 2026. However, it has since emerged that F1 seemingly began hiding negative responses in the replies section.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen confirms 24hr Nurburgring participation
Max Verstappen will contest the Nurburgring 24 Hours later this year after the champion made a spectacular announcement.
As doubt clouded Verstappen's attempt at the iconic endurance race, due to clashes with the F1 calendar, the Dutchman's entry for the May race has been confirmed. Here's all you need to know...
➡️ READ MORE
F1 jump start rules explained - did George Russell escape FIA penalty at Aus GP?
Did you see that video on social media claiming George Russell jumped the Australian Grand Prix start?
Here's why Russell's start was completely legal and how he escaped an FIA penalty.
➡️ READ MORE
Lando Norris urges FIA action before 'big accident' at Chinese Grand Prix
The 2026 season has got off to a rocky start and reigning champ Lando Norris is already calling for a major change.
Despite a lengthened start procedure being introduced for Melbourne, Norris believes race starts are still not safe enough and has called for more to be done to prevent a nasty accident.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Max Verstappen admits he is 'getting the pressure now' after Charles Leclerc got married
- 19 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton given new look at Chinese Grand Prix and fans are all saying the same thing
- 2 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Lewis Hamilton is the biggest winner from the Australian Grand Prix - this is why
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
F1’s new cars in 2026 are how much slower? Australian Grand Prix confirms the sad truth
F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial?
Latest News
Max Verstappen admits he is 'getting the pressure now' after Charles Leclerc got married
- 19 minutes ago
F1 star reignites Red Bull feud: 'That guy f****** sucks!'
- 56 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton given new look at Chinese Grand Prix and fans are all saying the same thing
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes could 'block' Horner return, Verstappen rages
- 2 hours ago
'That's not how you work in F1' - McLaren fume at Mercedes
- 3 hours ago
F1 hit by setbacks over Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix replacement races
- Today 09:57
Most read
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- 5 march
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams in 2026
- 6 march
Where is Christian Horner? Australian Grand Prix goes ahead without former F1 Red Bull boss
- 6 march