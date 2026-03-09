Max Verstappen rages at F1 driver leaking private information to the press
Max Verstappen rages at F1 driver leaking private information to the press
The Red Bull F1 star is not happy about it
Max Versappen is not best pleased with one of his F1 rivals for allegedly leaking private information to the media.
Ahead of the Australian Grand Prix on Friday, the drivers and the FIA attended a routine meeting, where they were able to address any sporting or safety concerns, but there were strict instructions to keep the discussions private.
The following Saturday however, it became apparent that leaks to the media had occurred from the meeting, forcing champion Verstappen to weigh in.
"It’s a bit weird that you know that. Drivers shouldn’t be talking about that with other people. It’s not professional from the people involved," he said.
Other drivers have also commented on the leak with Alex Albon simply stating: "We clearly have a leak in the group."
Lando Norris also seemed annoyed by dissemination of private information, and added: "How did you hear? If you have 20 of the drivers complaining; I don't know what's better for the sport."
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton will hold FIA accountable as new Mercedes evidence emerges
F1 drivers unhappy with 2026 cars
Now the first qualifying and race has been contested in Melbourne, most drivers have delivered their informed opinions of the 2026 cars.
Apart from Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, the 2026 cars have been looked upon unfavourably with new features such as the energy boost being compared to a 'video game' and the cars described as anti-racing.
Speaking after the race in Melbourne, Verstappen said: "I’m definitely not having fun at all with these cars. You can make up your mind, but if you look at the onboard, you see enough, right?
"The formula is just not correct, and that is something that is a bit harder to change, but we need to. It’s going to be a long season, that’s all I’m telling you."
"I love racing, but you can only take so much, right? I think they're willing to listen, the FIA and F1, but I just hope there is some action. I'm not the only one saying it. A lot of people are saying the same, be it the drivers or the fans.
"We just want the best for the sport. It's not that we are critical, just to be critical. We are critical for a reason. We want it to be Formula 1, you know, proper Formula 1 on steroids, but today, again, that was not the case."
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton has a plan to hunt down Mercedes
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Lewis Hamilton is the biggest winner from the Australian Grand Prix - this is why
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
F1’s new cars in 2026 are how much slower? Australian Grand Prix confirms the sad truth
F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial?
Latest News
Max Verstappen rages at F1 driver leaking private information to the press
- 28 minutes ago
Toto Wolff looking to block Christian Horner's F1 return - reports
- 1 hour ago
F1 fans censored after criticising controversial new regulations on social media
- 2 hours ago
F1 2026 Standings: Verstappen rescues Red Bull disaster at Australian Grand Prix
- Today 15:27
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton will hold FIA accountable as new Mercedes evidence emerges
- Today 14:48
Hamilton's 'sharp tongue' and a tale of 'unforgiveable guilt' - Italian media react to the Australian GP
- Today 12:57
Most read
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- 5 march
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams in 2026
- 6 march
Sky F1 presenter confirms TV return after surgery which included having voice box removed
- 2 march