Max Verstappen in Melbourne

Max Verstappen rages at F1 driver leaking private information to the press

Max Verstappen in Melbourne — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen rages at F1 driver leaking private information to the press

The Red Bull F1 star is not happy about it

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Max Versappen is not best pleased with one of his F1 rivals for allegedly leaking private information to the media.

Ahead of the Australian Grand Prix on Friday, the drivers and the FIA attended a routine meeting, where they were able to address any sporting or safety concerns, but there were strict instructions to keep the discussions private.

The following Saturday however, it became apparent that leaks to the media had occurred from the meeting, forcing champion Verstappen to weigh in.

"It’s a bit weird that you know that. Drivers shouldn’t be talking about that with other people. It’s not professional from the people involved," he said.

Other drivers have also commented on the leak with Alex Albon simply stating: "We clearly have a leak in the group."

Lando Norris also seemed annoyed by dissemination of private information, and added: "How did you hear? If you have 20 of the drivers complaining; I don't know what's better for the sport."

F1 drivers unhappy with 2026 cars

Now the first qualifying and race has been contested in Melbourne, most drivers have delivered their informed opinions of the 2026 cars.

Apart from Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, the 2026 cars have been looked upon unfavourably with new features such as the energy boost being compared to a 'video game' and the cars described as anti-racing.

Speaking after the race in Melbourne, Verstappen said: "I’m definitely not having fun at all with these cars. You can make up your mind, but if you look at the onboard, you see enough, right?

"The formula is just not correct, and that is something that is a bit harder to change, but we need to. It’s going to be a long season, that’s all I’m telling you."

"I love racing, but you can only take so much, right? I think they're willing to listen, the FIA and F1, but I just hope there is some action. I'm not the only one saying it. A lot of people are saying the same, be it the drivers or the fans.

"We just want the best for the sport. It's not that we are critical, just to be critical. We are critical for a reason. We want it to be Formula 1, you know, proper Formula 1 on steroids, but today, again, that was not the case."

