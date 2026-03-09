F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton will hold FIA accountable as new Mercedes evidence emerges
All the latest news and fallout after the Australian Grand Prix
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is keen to level any unfair advantage his former Mercedes team may have after they unveiled their true pace at the Australian Grand Prix.
Hamilton finished fourth at Albert Park as George Russell and Kimi Antonelli steered their rocketships to a 1-2 for the Silver Arrows in the 2026 season opener.
Now the 41-year-old legend is keen to understand what the FIA have done/are doing to level the playing field.
The evidence that disproves Mercedes engine compression ratio allegations
While Hamilton was keen to understand why Mercedes were so dominant at Albert Park, new evidence suggests that their advantage may not be all down to that controversial engine compression ratio.
Sky Sports F1 expert Bernie Collins provided one key factor which she says shoots down the allegations against Toto Wolff’s team.
Lewis Hamilton grills Ferrari over Australian Grand Prix strategy
Hamilton may have had a better start to the 2026 season than that miserable 2025 campaign, but he still had major questions over a key Ferrari strategy decision in Melbourne on Sunday.
The British superstar believes the Scuderia may have made the wrong call at a critical moment in the 58-lap race at Albert Park.
Aston Martin issue official statement after double DNF in Melbourne
The Aston Martin F1 2026 rollercoaster ride took a fresh turn on Sunday as both their cars were predictably DNFs at the Australian Grand Prix.
What we didn’t expect was the team retiring, then unretiring, cars as confusion reigned.
F1 and FIA forced into Felipe Massa payment in Crashgate court battle
Felipe Massa's legal case against the FIA, Bernie Ecclestone and Formula One Management is still ongoing, but the Brazilian has secured a win.
While the former Ferrari driver has been told that he cannot win a declaration that the 2008 F1 drivers' title was rightfully his (and not Lewis Hamilton's), a court ruled last year that he can go to trial to attempt to be paid damages for the saga.
The latest update in the case is Sky Sports now reporting that the defendants must pay £250,000 to Massa for the costs of a round of applications.
Lance Stroll issues health update after nerve damage risk at Australian Grand Prix
Aston Martin F1 driver Lance Stroll has provided an update over his physical wellbeing in Melbourne having failed to complete the full 58 laps at the Australian Grand Prix.
Stroll had earlier said driving the team’s new car was like ‘electrocution’ due to vibrations from the Honda power unit, and also that he feared permanent nerve damage.
