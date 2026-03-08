F1 and FIA forced to make Felipe Massa payment in Crashgate court battle

Felipe Massa's legal case against the FIA, Bernie Ecclestone and Formula One Management is still ongoing, but the Brazilian has secured a small win.

While the former Ferrari driver has been told that he cannot win a declaration that the 2008 F1 drivers' title was rightfully his (and not Lewis Hamilton's), a court ruled last year that he can go to trial to attempt to be paid damages for the saga.

The latest update in the case is Sky Sports now reporting that the defendants must pay £250,000 to Massa for the costs of a round of applications.

They add that part of the FIA, Bernie Ecclestone and Formula One Management's applications was granted, sending what they call an 'important legal issue in the case' to the Supreme Court.

Massa said in a statement: "I look forward to proving in court that they conspired to conceal the truth, and I will use all legal means to ensure that this injustice is corrected. Formula One is the greatest sport in the world, but it is essential that it is also the fairest."

What is Felipe Massa's legal action over Crashgate?

The Brazilian launched legal action against the FIA, Formula 1 and Bernie Ecclestone in October last year, claiming that if Crashgate had been investigated sooner, he would have been crowned world champion.

Massa's lawyers also claimed that Ecclestone and then FIA president Max Mosley tried to conceal their knowledge of 'Crashgate' in the aftermath. Court proceedings then began in October, where it was revealed Massa was seeking approximately £64 million in damages.

The defendants, Ecclestone, F1 and the FIA, attempted to have the case dismissed and argued that Massa had brought the case too late.

Massa's case for damages will now proceed to trial, with Justice Robert Jay suggesting the Brazilian has a ‘real prospect of success’.

Hamilton will keep 2008 world title

Justice Jay also rejected the defendants' claim the issue had been brought to court too late, as Massa had only discovered facts to aid his case as recently as 2023.

However, when Justice Jay addressed Massa's claims he would have been the 2008 champion instead of Hamilton, he said: "Mr Massa is not entitled to claim declaratory relief for reputational or publicity reasons.

"The present claim cannot of course rewrite the outcome of the 2008 drivers' world championship, but if declaratory relief along the lines sought were granted that is how Mr Massa would present his victory to the world and it is also how it would be perceived by the public."

