Did George Russell escape FIA penalty at the Australian Grand Prix? F1 jump start rules explained

F1 Twitter has done what it does best, taking a minor moment out of context and decreed it cheating. This time it's in relation to George Russell and an alleged false start at the Australian Grand Prix.

Following a dominant display around the Albert Park Circuit, Russell ticked off the first win of his 2026 campaign; but a fan video from the race start led to claims that the Brit jumped the start.

The video depicted Russell in his grid slot when the light sequence began to signal the start, and his W17 then rolled forward. However, when the signal to start appeared, Russell was stationary and began the race at a standstill.

Article continues under video

If you don't believe us, the FIA's rulebook also proves Russell's start was clearly legal. Here's why.

F1 Engine Compression Ratio: What is it and why is it so controversial?

F1 jump-start rules explained

Article B5.11.1 of the sporting regulations states that: "During any standing start or standing start resumption, all cars must be:

"a. Stationary in their allocated grid position for the period after the red light is illuminated and before the start signal is given by extinguishing all red lights,

"b. Positioned in their allocated grid position on the starting grid in such a way that the transponder is able to detect the moment at which the F1 car first moved from its grid position after the start signal is given,

"c. Positioned in their allocated grid position such that no part of the contact patch of their front tyres are outside of the lines (front and sides) at the time of the start signal.

"At the sole discretion of the stewards, a five-second penalty, a 10-second penalty, a drive-through penalty or a stop-and-go penalty will be imposed on any driver who is judged to have breached this article."

Therefore, Russell wasn't guilty of a jump start because from the moment the third red light illuminates, his Mercedes is stationary.

From the video, his front tyres are also clearly not outside of the confines of the grid box at the time of the start signal, which means he escapes a penalty.

F1 2026 Regulations: Every new rule and car change explained

Related