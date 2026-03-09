close global

The start of the Australian Grand Prix

F1 fans censored after criticising controversial new regulations on social media

The start of the Australian Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

The fallout from Sunday's season opener in Melbourne continues

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

F1 fans criticising the sport's new regulations have seen comments on social media platform X removed and placed in hidden replies.

Sunday's Australian Grand Prix saw the 2026 cars and regulations make their debut, to mixed reaction from both the fans and drivers alike.

On the one hand, F1 was praised for a thrilling opening battle between the Mercedes of George Russell and Ferrari of Charles Leclerc in Melbourne, but the increased energy management also emerged as an unpopular feature during the race.

F1 celebrated the number of overtakes in Melbourne, by posting graphic that compared the 45 overtakes in 2025 to the 120 overtakes in 2026. However, fans subsequently accused F1 of hiding negative responses in the replies.

F1 RESULTS: Russell claims historic win after Piastri crash

What was said in hidden F1 replies?

One fan re-shared the graphic, and wrote: "They hid more than 1,000 replies by the way."

While a majority of hidden replies contained offensive language, some were also removed that presented a fair and legitimate criticism of the new cars.

One hidden comment read: "And this here is exactly what is wrong with a good majority of the F1 fanbase, thinking more overtakes equals real or quality racing."

Another added: "The cars are down on power and speed. Not F1."

A third wrote: "Action? You mean have no power to drive. F1 is dead."

Another simply asked, 'stop with this fake boost please', while another claimed 'worst overtakes...without any racing ...the cars just pass each other due to energy differences."

A community note was also added on the X post, which read: "F1 is actively censoring the fans' opinion about the new regulations, as seen in 'hidden replies'."

F1 safety measures to blame for censorship confusion

Despite some comments online, GPFans understands that F1 are not actively hiding replies from fans on social media.

For the last couple months F1 have been working with an AI tool to remove abusive comments, and that this is not a manual system where negative comments are subsequently removed.

The sport has made an effort to make sure that their content and respective comments are appropriate for their younger fans as well.

Some comments criticising the sport without any harmful or abusive language were also put in the hidden replies, however, with F1 suggesting that they were simply caught up in the automated system that was put into place prior to the start of the season.

F1 2026 Regulations: Every new rule and car change explained

