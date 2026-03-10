close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Adrian Newey and Koji Watanabe are pictured together to an Aston Martin themed background

Honda chief furious over Aston Martin fiasco as daily Adrian Newey meetings revealed

Adrian Newey and Koji Watanabe are pictured together to an Aston Martin themed background — Photo: © IMAGO

Honda chief furious over Aston Martin fiasco as daily Adrian Newey meetings revealed

Aston Martin and Honda's new partnership has got off to an awful start

Remy Ramjiawan
Redacteur/presentator GPFans
Formule 1-verslaggever, interviewer, maar ook presentator en redacteur

Honda boss Koji Watanabe is frustrated with the current state at both Aston Martin and Honda.

In recent weeks, critics have focused on the Japanese power unit for allegedly not delivering enough performance. However, Watanabe insists that the real priority now is uniting the team.

Aston Martin was forced to use the Australian race weekend as a test session. Team principal Adrian Newey even revealed that a November visit to the Japanese engine manufacturer left them surprised—especially after nearly 70 per cent of the crew from the Red Bull Racing glory days had already moved on.

Meanwhile, much of the team's effort seems dedicated to keeping the AMR26 error-free, even as the power unit remains the headline.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes could 'block' Horner return, Verstappen rages

Aston Martin's miserable Australian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso was among those who voiced his criticism. During the Australian race weekend, he was called in early to conserve parts and eventually sent back out, only to retire shortly after. In contrast, Lance Stroll managed to finish, albeit 15 laps down.

Honda chief frustrated by Aston Martin situation

Speaking to Japan’s AS-web, Watanabe made it clear that the current approach is unsustainable.

“This cannot continue,” he said. “We have increased our workforce and must accelerate our development.”

He added that the challenges extend beyond just the power unit, saying: “It’s not solely about boosting engine performance.

“We need to work together as one team. I speak with Newey every day, and I also connect with [Lawrence] Stroll on Fridays and Saturdays.”

READ MORE: Honda issue strong statement after Aston Martin DNF at F1 Australian Grand Prix

Related

Aston Martin Adrian Newey Koji Watanabe

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 stars freak out over spider prank

F1 stars freak out over spider prank

  • 1 hour ago
Audi launch investigation after F1 start sees car withdrawn

Audi launch investigation after F1 start sees car withdrawn

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen under Red Bull threat? F1 expert reveals where his new team-mate could be faster

Max Verstappen under Red Bull threat? F1 expert reveals where his new team-mate could be faster

  • 3 hours ago
Aston Martin hit by new bombshell as insider reveals shocking truth

Aston Martin hit by new bombshell as insider reveals shocking truth

  • Yesterday 08:27
Kimi Antonelli shares concerns over Mercedes demands with Lewis Hamilton

Kimi Antonelli shares concerns over Mercedes demands with Lewis Hamilton

  • Yesterday 19:43
Max Verstappen drops huge hint over Red Bull future as Mercedes rumours swell

Max Verstappen drops huge hint over Red Bull future as Mercedes rumours swell

  • Yesterday 18:56

Just in

10-3
F1 stars freak out over spider prank
10-3
Audi launch investigation after F1 start sees car withdrawn
10-3
Max Verstappen under Red Bull threat? F1 expert reveals where his new team-mate could be faster
10-3
Kimi Antonelli shares concerns over Mercedes demands with Lewis Hamilton
10-3
Max Verstappen drops huge hint over Red Bull future as Mercedes rumours swell
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lewis Hamilton is the biggest winner from the Australian Grand Prix - this is why Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is the biggest winner from the Australian Grand Prix - this is why

March 8, 2026 17:52
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied Australian Grand Prix

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied

March 8, 2026 16:27
F1’s new cars in 2026 are how much slower? Australian Grand Prix confirms the sad truth F1 2026

F1’s new cars in 2026 are how much slower? Australian Grand Prix confirms the sad truth

March 7, 2026 18:56
F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial? F1 Explained

F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial?

March 7, 2026 12:31
Ontdek het op Google Play
x