Aston Martin and Honda's new partnership has got off to an awful start

Honda boss Koji Watanabe is frustrated with the current state at both Aston Martin and Honda.

In recent weeks, critics have focused on the Japanese power unit for allegedly not delivering enough performance. However, Watanabe insists that the real priority now is uniting the team.

Aston Martin was forced to use the Australian race weekend as a test session. Team principal Adrian Newey even revealed that a November visit to the Japanese engine manufacturer left them surprised—especially after nearly 70 per cent of the crew from the Red Bull Racing glory days had already moved on.

Meanwhile, much of the team's effort seems dedicated to keeping the AMR26 error-free, even as the power unit remains the headline.

Aston Martin's miserable Australian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso was among those who voiced his criticism. During the Australian race weekend, he was called in early to conserve parts and eventually sent back out, only to retire shortly after. In contrast, Lance Stroll managed to finish, albeit 15 laps down.

Honda chief frustrated by Aston Martin situation

Speaking to Japan’s AS-web, Watanabe made it clear that the current approach is unsustainable.

“This cannot continue,” he said. “We have increased our workforce and must accelerate our development.”

He added that the challenges extend beyond just the power unit, saying: “It’s not solely about boosting engine performance.

“We need to work together as one team. I speak with Newey every day, and I also connect with [Lawrence] Stroll on Fridays and Saturdays.”

