close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Isack Hadjar looks on with an inset of a spider next to him

F1 stars freak out over spider prank

Isack Hadjar looks on with an inset of a spider next to him — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 stars freak out over spider prank

F1 stars got quite the fright at the Australian Grand Prix

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst

You would think that when an F1 driver's day job is to drive cars at nearly 200mph with walls close by, there isn't really much you can do to scare them.

But it turns out they are mere mortals like the rest of us, and it only took a prank involving spiders to demonstrate that point.

During the Australian Grand Prix, crafty social media admins at VCARB, Red Bull's sister team, decided to pick on random people inside the Albert Park paddock in Melbourne with an upgrade to the old trick where your finger gets snapped when you pull out a chewing gum stick.

This trick though involved something that ever so slightly plays on people's fears a bit more. The VCARB admin would offer 'an Australian sweet' to members of the paddock, with the recipient pulling on the lid of the box only for a plastic spider to jump out instead of a sugary delight.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes could 'block' Horner return, Verstappen rages

Four F1 stars targeted

Four drivers were targeted including Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas, Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad, Red Bull's Isack Hadjar and Audi's Nico Hulkenberg - and there were mixed reactions.

Bottas looks like he can take on anything given his insane Iron Man triathlon escapades, but Lewis Hamilton's former team-mate is on record for not liking spiders, and his reaction showed it.

After the spider jumps out at him, Bottas wheels away with shock on his face and some profanity too. But he wasn't alone.

Lindblad jolted saying 'Jesus Christ' before reassuringly putting his hand on his stomach, while Hadjar with some Bottas profanity after an initial shock looked annoyed at falling for the practical joke.

Hulkenberg though took the prize for nerves of steel in this case. The German had the slightest jolt with a small 'woah', before trying again and acknowledging the prank with a wry smile and a 'got me there'.

Fans were impressed with the calm and collected Hulkenberg, with one saying: Hulk was ready to eat the damn thing regardless' and another saying: 'Hulk wanted to snack it'.

When is the next Formula 1 race?

The next F1 race will be the Chinese Grad Prix that takes place at the Shanghai circuit on Sunday 15, March. The race will be the second of the 2026 season following the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne at Albert Park on March 8.

George Russell and Mercedes currently lead the world championship after finishing one-two in the first race, marking themselves out as early title favourites.

READ MORE: Honda issue strong statement after Aston Martin DNF at F1 Australian Grand Prix

Related

Valtteri Bottas Nico Hulkenberg Isack Hadjar Arvid Lindblad

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Audi launch investigation after F1 start sees car withdrawn

Audi launch investigation after F1 start sees car withdrawn

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen under Red Bull threat? F1 expert reveals where his new team-mate could be faster

Max Verstappen under Red Bull threat? F1 expert reveals where his new team-mate could be faster

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull must ‘meet in the middle’ to avoid repeat of painful driver axing

Red Bull must ‘meet in the middle’ to avoid repeat of painful driver axing

  • Yesterday 15:58
Honda chief furious over Aston Martin fiasco as daily Adrian Newey meetings revealed

Honda chief furious over Aston Martin fiasco as daily Adrian Newey meetings revealed

  • Yesterday 20:28
Kimi Antonelli shares concerns over Mercedes demands with Lewis Hamilton

Kimi Antonelli shares concerns over Mercedes demands with Lewis Hamilton

  • Yesterday 19:43
Max Verstappen drops huge hint over Red Bull future as Mercedes rumours swell

Max Verstappen drops huge hint over Red Bull future as Mercedes rumours swell

  • Yesterday 18:56

Just in

10-3
Audi launch investigation after F1 start sees car withdrawn
10-3
Max Verstappen under Red Bull threat? F1 expert reveals where his new team-mate could be faster
10-3
Honda chief furious over Aston Martin fiasco as daily Adrian Newey meetings revealed
10-3
Kimi Antonelli shares concerns over Mercedes demands with Lewis Hamilton
10-3
Max Verstappen drops huge hint over Red Bull future as Mercedes rumours swell
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lewis Hamilton is the biggest winner from the Australian Grand Prix - this is why Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is the biggest winner from the Australian Grand Prix - this is why

March 8, 2026 17:52
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied Australian Grand Prix

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied

March 8, 2026 16:27
F1’s new cars in 2026 are how much slower? Australian Grand Prix confirms the sad truth F1 2026

F1’s new cars in 2026 are how much slower? Australian Grand Prix confirms the sad truth

March 7, 2026 18:56
F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial? F1 Explained

F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial?

March 7, 2026 12:31
Ontdek het op Google Play
x