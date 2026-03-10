F1 stars freak out over spider prank

F1 stars got quite the fright at the Australian Grand Prix

You would think that when an F1 driver's day job is to drive cars at nearly 200mph with walls close by, there isn't really much you can do to scare them.

But it turns out they are mere mortals like the rest of us, and it only took a prank involving spiders to demonstrate that point.

During the Australian Grand Prix, crafty social media admins at VCARB, Red Bull's sister team, decided to pick on random people inside the Albert Park paddock in Melbourne with an upgrade to the old trick where your finger gets snapped when you pull out a chewing gum stick.

This trick though involved something that ever so slightly plays on people's fears a bit more. The VCARB admin would offer 'an Australian sweet' to members of the paddock, with the recipient pulling on the lid of the box only for a plastic spider to jump out instead of a sugary delight.

Four F1 stars targeted

Four drivers were targeted including Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas, Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad, Red Bull's Isack Hadjar and Audi's Nico Hulkenberg - and there were mixed reactions.

Bottas looks like he can take on anything given his insane Iron Man triathlon escapades, but Lewis Hamilton's former team-mate is on record for not liking spiders, and his reaction showed it.

After the spider jumps out at him, Bottas wheels away with shock on his face and some profanity too. But he wasn't alone.

Lindblad jolted saying 'Jesus Christ' before reassuringly putting his hand on his stomach, while Hadjar with some Bottas profanity after an initial shock looked annoyed at falling for the practical joke.

Hulkenberg though took the prize for nerves of steel in this case. The German had the slightest jolt with a small 'woah', before trying again and acknowledging the prank with a wry smile and a 'got me there'.

Fans were impressed with the calm and collected Hulkenberg, with one saying: Hulk was ready to eat the damn thing regardless' and another saying: 'Hulk wanted to snack it'.

When is the next Formula 1 race?

The next F1 race will be the Chinese Grad Prix that takes place at the Shanghai circuit on Sunday 15, March. The race will be the second of the 2026 season following the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne at Albert Park on March 8.

George Russell and Mercedes currently lead the world championship after finishing one-two in the first race, marking themselves out as early title favourites.

