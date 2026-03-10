Red Bull star Verstappen says he needs to be at a team where he can be himself

F1 star Max Verstappen has shared a massive hint over where his head is at regarding a potential move away from Red Bull as Mercedes have proved themselves to be the ones to beat in 2026.

Last weekend's Australian Grand Prix kicked off the first round of the new regulations cycle in F1, which among many other changes, sees the focus on electrical energy output tripled.

Verstappen uncharacteristically crashed out of Q1 last Saturday, forcing him to start the Australian GP from P20, and despite his complaints about the new cars, he hardly looked to be struggling as he stormed through the pack to finish P6.

Article continues under video

But it was Mercedes who took an early lead in the constructors' standings after taking home their first one-two of the year, a result which is likely to revive talks of Verstappen's interest in a move to the Red Bull rivals.

Mercedes have strong form for mastering new regulations and have the bonus of three customer teams in the form of McLaren, Williams and Alpine, whereas Red Bull only have the help of PU partners Ford for 2026 and beyond.

Could Verstappen be tempted with a switch to the Silver Arrows before he calls time on his F1 career altogether? After providing an update on his future in Melbourne, it doesn't look likely.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes could 'block' Horner return, Verstappen rages

Dietrich Mateschitz dream at the centre of Max Verstappen future

Verstappen got his big break thanks to the energy drink giants, becoming the youngest F1 driver in history in 2015 when he made his debut at the Australian GP with Toro Rosso.

The Dutchman's debut with the junior Red Bull squad came when he was only 17 years and 166 days old, and 11 years later, he still intends to see out his F1 career with the Milton Keynes-based squad.

Speaking to The Times last weekend, Verstappen revealed why he is likely to remain with Red Bull in F1, despite persistent efforts from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to get the champion to switch teams last season.

Discussing his hope of sticking to one team throughout his F1 career, Verstappen said: "It’s always been the intention."

"I remember when Dietrich [Mateschitz, who died in October 2022] was still alive... I told him my dream — and his dream — was that I would stay here forever, as long as my career lasts.

"I’m very happy that before he passed away I said that my intention is still to fulfil that dream, and so far that is going quite well."

"I stayed loyal to the team for a long time,” the 28-year-old continued.

"They know that loyalty, for me, is a very big thing, and that’s not always a given in Formula 1. But that’s how I operate.

"You always try to build the strongest team around you. But when you have a lot of success, it’s normal that people get poached and people leave. That’s how sport works. But, for me, you need to feel that you can be yourself in a team. That’s as important, I would say in my career now after having won already so much, than just going somewhere for performance."

Verstappen will continue to race for Red Bull in 2026 with Mateschitz at the heart of the the team's first in-house power unit project, thanks to the DM01 engine being named in tribute to the Red Bull co-founder.

READ MORE: Honda issue strong statement after Aston Martin DNF at F1 Australian Grand Prix

Related