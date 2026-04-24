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Charles Leclerc drives his Ferrari around the Sakhir circuit

Ferrari F1 legend comes out in support of new rules

Charles Leclerc drives his Ferrari around the Sakhir circuit — Photo: © IMAGO

Ferrari F1 legend comes out in support of new rules

An F1 legend gave their verdict on the new rules

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

A Ferrari F1 legend from the 1970s has come out in support of the new regulations and branded 'the audience' more important than anything.

From many F1 fans, both new and old, the 2026 cars and regulations have received a lot of negative attention, branded as artificial with the energy management and various gimmicks such as the 'boost button'.

While the FIA and F1 drivers have worked together to revise the rules ahead of the next round at the Miami Grand Prix, both on safety grounds and to return the flat-out nature to qualifying, there's one former driver who wasn't as incensed by the new rules as others.

Eight-time race winner and Ferrari legend Jacky Ickx gave his thoughts on what has been described as artificial racing to Motorsport Italia, and claimed the only opinion that mattered is that of the audience.

READ MORE: FIA announce series of F1 rule changes ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Ickx: 'If the audience is there, then it's good'

He said: "As far as F1 is concerned, we mustn't make the mistake of comparing F1 yesterday and today. My opinion doesn't count. What matters is seeing how the audience goes.

"If people follow F1 and how much they follow it, the audience is the key to everything. If F1 keeps attention high and generates share, then it's good. Without the audience, nothing gets done. If, however, the audience is there, then it's good."

"In my day, we really only saw four parameters on the dashboard. It's a different era than this one, where drivers have to think about many more things. But the audience is the key to motorsport's success."

"You have to listen to people's opinions, of course. But I think people don't really care about what's under the hood. What matters is the battles on the track. If the battle is good, if the challenge is high. That's what matters. We've never seen such a high audience."

F1 2026 Regulations: Every new rule and car change explained

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