close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Verstappen, RB22, Socials

Max Verstappen CRASHES OUT of Australian Grand Prix qualifying

Verstappen, RB22, Socials — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen CRASHES OUT of Australian Grand Prix qualifying

The Red Bull F1 star has had a nightmare first qualifying of 2026

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen crashed out of qualifying at the Australian Grand Prix after a shock start to the 2026 season.

The Red Bull star crashed his RB22 at the first corner at Albert Park Circuit with seven minutes to go in Q1 on Saturday, sending his new car spinning into the gravel as soon as he hit the brakes.

The Dutchman ended up in the wall and prompted a red flag, confirming he was ok over team radio before saying: "The car just ******* locked on the rear axles. Fantastic."

This came in the session immediately after where Verstappen could be heard complaining over 'completely ****' steering in the final practice of the weekend.

Whilst the crash spells trouble for Verstappen on Sunday, he won't start plum last given that neither Lance Stroll nor Carlos Sainz took part in the session having both experienced issues with their machinery earlier in the day.

All three drivers will need to be granted permission to start Sunday's Australian GP as a result.

The crisis is ongoing for Aston Martin as Stroll was forced to sit out of the final practice session and qualifying in Melbourne, as fears persist that his new Honda power unit could prevent him from finishing, or perhaps even starting the first race of the season.

READ MORE: Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage

Verstappen out-qualified by new team-mate

The incident means Verstappen failed to set a time in his first competitive qualifying of the 2026 campaign, with new team-mate Isack Hadjar out-qualifying him at the first opportunity as a result.

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle assessed the uncharacteristic crash from the 28-year-old, saying during the live broadcast: "That's not a driver error.

"I was going to say 'how often do you see Max Verstappen just make a fundamental error?'

"He's hit the brakes and it has just locked the rear axle. You can't pull handbrakes on anymore in modern cars, in older ones you could."

The Sky commentary team also noted that the Dutchman appeared to be shaking his hands following the incident, having perhaps been in pain after leaving his hands on the steering wheel as he careered into the barriers, a decision that Brundle warned had led to broken wrists in the past.

The one positive to come from Verstappen's crash was that it helped Mercedes, who were up against the clock to repair Kimi Antonelli's car after a crash in FP3, with the Italian teenager able to get back out on track and progress through to the second stint of qualifying.

READ MORE: Where is Christian Horner? Australian Grand Prix goes ahead without former F1 Red Bull boss

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Australian Grand Prix 2026 regulations Melbourne Albert Park Circuit

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Aston Martin crisis spirals AGAIN as Lance Stroll sits out entire day at Australian Grand Prix

Aston Martin crisis spirals AGAIN as Lance Stroll sits out entire day at Australian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Aston Martin down to just TWO batteries as fears grow over missing Australian Grand Prix

Aston Martin down to just TWO batteries as fears grow over missing Australian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 19:54
F1 Qualifying Today: Australian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Qualifying Today: Australian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • Yesterday 18:40
Max Verstappen makes bizarre shopping trolley claim about new F1 cars

Max Verstappen makes bizarre shopping trolley claim about new F1 cars

  • Yesterday 10:58
Where is Christian Horner? Australian Grand Prix goes ahead without former F1 Red Bull boss

Where is Christian Horner? Australian Grand Prix goes ahead without former F1 Red Bull boss

  • Yesterday 15:57
Lewis Hamilton dramatically avoids horror F1 crash after rival's 'crazy 'driving

Lewis Hamilton dramatically avoids horror F1 crash after rival's 'crazy 'driving

  • Yesterday 06:20

Just in

06:52
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions as Verstappen crashes out
05:25
Mercedes in race against time to fix F1 car after HUGE Australian GP crash
04:55
Aston Martin crisis spirals AGAIN as Lance Stroll sits out entire day at Australian Grand Prix
04:04
F1 Results Today: Russell unleashes TRUE Mercedes pace as Hamilton blown away at Australian GP
02:40
FIA announce dramatic U-turn over F1 rule change on eve of Australian Grand Prix
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered F1 2026 Regulations

F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered

Yesterday 14:46
F1 Qualifying explained: The new rules for 2026 F1 Qualifying

F1 Qualifying explained: The new rules for 2026

Yesterday 11:57
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams F1 on TV

F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams

Yesterday 08:30 8
F1 Explained: What is the 107% rule and will it KO Aston Martin at Australian Grand Prix? F1 2026 Explained

F1 Explained: What is the 107% rule and will it KO Aston Martin at Australian Grand Prix?

March 5, 2026 13:25
Ontdek het op Google Play
x