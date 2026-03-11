Aston Martin F1 star Fernando Alonso has warned that his squad are still suffering from a parts shortage as their works partnership with Honda goes from bad to worse.

The Japanese power unit manufacturer partnered up with Aston Martin ahead of the 2026 campaign to help them tackle the chassis and power unit regulations overhaul coming into the sport for this season and beyond.

But with high expectations placed on the team thanks to the addition of Adrian Newey to their ranks, the disappointing reality of their 2026 challenger has now been exposed.

Aston Martin suffered greatly throughout January's Barcelona shakedown and February's pre-season testing in Bahrain, and when they attempt to take to the track for the first time in Melbourne last weekend, Alonso was forced to withdraw from FP1 thanks to yet another power unit issue.

His team-mate Lance Stroll then sat out for the entirety of Saturday's running, with neither driver able to complete a full-length grand prix in Australia on Sunday.

With the Chinese GP now just days away, is it foolish to expect any better from Aston Martin? Alonso has had his say.

Alonso gives Aston Martin update ahead of first 2026 sprint weekend

Not only do Aston Martin head to Shanghai on the back foot after a DNF for Alonso and an unclassified finish for Stroll last time out, but they also face the challenge of a jam-packed sprint weekend schedule.

And ahead of the second round of the season where there will be not one but two races, Alonso has admitted it would be 'optimistic' to think Aston Martin can finish a full-length event.

Asked if he felt he could finish this Sunday's Chinese GP, the two-time champion told Sky Sports in Melbourne: "That will be optimistic but we can try. Obviously, we are still short on parts and China is only this week.

"But for Bahrain, apparently there will be more batteries and stock so for China we can take more risk on Sunday."

The Spaniard then opted for the glass half full approach, adding: "We need to take the positives and move forwards. Everyone is determined to change the situation and working really hard."

"I think probably from the situation we had in Bahrain [at pre-season testing], or Thursday in Australia, we are in a better position now. We tested a few things, discovered the window and chassis more than in Bahrain and we did the formation lap, the start and pit stops with both cars.

"All these things are normal for everyone, but we never did it in Bahrain. It was good data and we will be more prepared for China, for sure."

When is the next F1 race?

Aston Martin hope to be back in action for the second round of the F1 2026 season at this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

The main race will take place on Sunday, March 15, at 3pm local time (CST), 7am GMT, and 3am ET, but Shanghai will also stage the first of six sprint races this year, with a full sprint schedule in play for this weekend.

