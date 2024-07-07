close global

Verstappen handed FIA punishment amid British Grand Prix battle

Max Verstappen has been fined after a pitlane incident during the British Grand Prix.

After completing his reconnaissance laps before the grid started to assemble, the stewards noted Verstappen, who had exceeded the speed limit heading back into the pitlane.

The champion was found to be in breach of Article 34.7 of the Sporting Regulations, exceeding the speed limit in the pits, set at 80 km/h, and going over by 0.4 km/h.

Verstappen was fined €100 by the FIA for the incident, incurring no penalty that would impact his race.

Max Verstappen has been penalised with a fine

He capitalised on the drying conditions, changing onto hard tyres whilst his rivals opted for the softs.

As a result Verstappen proceeded to set the fastest lap, and was snapping at heels of the Brits in the lead.

The Dutchman managed to get past Lando Norris, but ran out of laps to chase Lewis Hamilton for the lead, finishing the race in second.

F1 Standings

