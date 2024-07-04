Wolff 'not waiting' for Verstappen Red Bull contract change

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said the team are 'not waiting' for Max Verstappen to make his mind up on whether or not he will stay at Red Bull.

Verstappen's long-term future with the world champion outfit has been called into question of late, amid an ongoing feud between his father Jos Verstappen and team principal Christian Horner.

F1 HEADLINES: Driver SIGNING announced for 2025 as Perez Silverstone REPLACEMENT revealed

READ MORE: Horner reveals why 'the old Daniel' Ricciardo COULD return imminently

The three-time Formula 1 champion is contracted until 2028, but is believed to be allowed to exit that contract in 2026 should he wish.

Wolff has made no secret of his admiration to fill the empty seat left at Mercedes by Lewis Hamilton's departure to Ferrari with Verstappen, but the Dutchman played down rumours at the Austrian Grand Prix with a defiant response.

Max Verstappen is a three-time Formula 1 world champion

Max Verstappen has been linked with a Mercedes move

Wolff hints at Verstappen Red Bull 'change'

Now, Wolff has hinted things may 'change' at Red Bull regarding Verstappen's future with the team.

Mercedes driver George Russell recently suggested he thought Verstappen may take a break from the sport altogether in 2026, but Wolff seems rather keen on the world champion partnering Russell.

“Nobody is waiting. It is always, let’s say, going both ways," Wolff said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

"We are not waiting for a driver. I admit that we have never done that. The main focus at the moment on our part is to have a faster car. If we have a faster car, I think Lewis and George will be able to compete at the front, as well as whoever is there next year, whether it is Kimi or Verstappen or whoever… that is our duty (to make the car fast) and this is what is under our control.

“I think the most likely scenario is that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull, as he said. But that doesn't mean things can't change.”