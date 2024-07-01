Horner brushes aside 'noise' from latest Jos Verstappen feud

Christian Horner has brushed aside any ‘noise’ coming from his latest feud with Jos Verstappen.

It was a topsy turvy weekend for Max Verstappen and Red Bull in Austria, with the Dutchman taking a dominant pole position before only managing to finish fifth following a collision with McLaren's Lando Norris when squabbling for the lead.

In addition to this, the weekend was not without more off-track drama from the Milton Keynes-based squad, as Verstappen's father Jos and team principal Horner's feud was sparked into a frenzy once more.

The two are said to have been feuding since February, with their relationship being ‘badly damaged’ by the accusation against Horner of alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague, allegations he has been cleared of.

Max Verstappen took pole position in Austria

But his father Jos and Christian Horner were caught up in more drama

Horner plays down Verstappen feud

In Austria, Jos Verstappen was due to take part in the Red Bull Legends Parade and drive the 2012 title-winning RB8 in the event that showcased historic cars around the circuit in Spielberg.

However, the Dutchman claimed that Horner blocked him from taking part and subsequently withdrew from the event, being replacing by Austrian former Minardi F1 driver Patrick Friesacher.

The 52-year-old went on to blast the Red Bull chief to Dutch media, citing that he is ‘completely done’ with Horner and leaving more uncertainty around the future of his son with the team, as he has been linked with the vacant Mercedes seat.

But speaking with Sky Sports after qualifying, Horner shrugged off the drama and reiterated the strong team environment at Red Bull and praised Max for how he conducts himself.

He said: “To be honest with you, as soon as we cross that line into the garage, everything’s normal. Whatever the noise is, as soon as everyone’s in the garage, everyone knows what their job is and everybody’s focused on one goal and we’ve got a fantastic team.

“Max is the best driver in the world and showing quite clearly why and I think that the way he handles himself as well, he’s just grown as a human being as well.”

