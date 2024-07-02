Brundle admits ‘good chance’ of STUNNING Verstappen Mercedes switch

Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle has delivered his verdict on Max Verstappen making a shock switch to Mercedes.

The Dutchman's future at Red Bull has come under the spotlight in recent months, with many speculating that he may be set to move on.

These claims have been continually shot down by team boss Christian Horner, whilst Verstappen himself recently confirmed he would be in the seat next season.

With it believed the Dutchman can escape his contract in 2026, however, uncertainty still remains regarding his long-term plans.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has made no secret of his intention to sign the three-time champion as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, admitting before last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix that he was looking to 'convince' the 26-year-old to switch sides.

The Austrian has been embroiled in a long-running war of words with his Red Bull counterpart, recently labelling him as 'stupid' following Horner's latest comments on Mercedes' pursuit of his star man.

Christian Horner has been engaged in an ongoing war of words with Toto Wolff

Max Verstappen insists he is committed to Red Bull

Mercedes remain a realistic option

In the latest twist to the ongoing story, Sky Sports F1 pundit Brundle has delivered a confident prediction on where Verstappen's future lies.

When asked during the broadcast over the weekend if the reigning champion could eventually line up alongside George Russell at Mercedes, he admitted: “At some point, I think there’s a good chance of that. Nobody’s got the crystal ball even available to them for 2026 yet.

“But my feeling, there’s a lot of talk in the paddock that Max can exit and go to Mercedes next year - I think that’s receding quite a lot.

"Then their question is: ‘Is Kimi Antonelli really ready to step into that spotlight alongside George and the works Mercedes team?'.

“There’s a lot of plate spinning and a lot of balls up in the air in terms of, we’ve got half a dozen drivers who haven’t yet sat down and obviously, Carlos Sainz now is the cork in that bottle, assuming Max is going to be at Red Bull.”

