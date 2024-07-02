Brundle admits ‘good chance’ of STUNNING Verstappen Mercedes switch
Brundle admits ‘good chance’ of STUNNING Verstappen Mercedes switch
Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle has delivered his verdict on Max Verstappen making a shock switch to Mercedes.
The Dutchman's future at Red Bull has come under the spotlight in recent months, with many speculating that he may be set to move on.
F1 HEADLINES: Norris issues Verstappen friendship WARNING as star 'dreaming' of rival disaster
READ MORE: Verstappen SLAMMED with FIA penalty after Norris collision
These claims have been continually shot down by team boss Christian Horner, whilst Verstappen himself recently confirmed he would be in the seat next season.
With it believed the Dutchman can escape his contract in 2026, however, uncertainty still remains regarding his long-term plans.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has made no secret of his intention to sign the three-time champion as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, admitting before last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix that he was looking to 'convince' the 26-year-old to switch sides.
The Austrian has been embroiled in a long-running war of words with his Red Bull counterpart, recently labelling him as 'stupid' following Horner's latest comments on Mercedes' pursuit of his star man.
Mercedes remain a realistic option
In the latest twist to the ongoing story, Sky Sports F1 pundit Brundle has delivered a confident prediction on where Verstappen's future lies.
When asked during the broadcast over the weekend if the reigning champion could eventually line up alongside George Russell at Mercedes, he admitted: “At some point, I think there’s a good chance of that. Nobody’s got the crystal ball even available to them for 2026 yet.
“But my feeling, there’s a lot of talk in the paddock that Max can exit and go to Mercedes next year - I think that’s receding quite a lot.
"Then their question is: ‘Is Kimi Antonelli really ready to step into that spotlight alongside George and the works Mercedes team?'.
“There’s a lot of plate spinning and a lot of balls up in the air in terms of, we’ve got half a dozen drivers who haven’t yet sat down and obviously, Carlos Sainz now is the cork in that bottle, assuming Max is going to be at Red Bull.”
READ MORE: Mercedes star lands SHOCK win as Verstappen and Norris collide
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 teams 'TIRED' of star man with alternative driver suggested
- 58 minutes ago
Brundle admits ‘good chance’ of STUNNING Verstappen Mercedes switch
- 1 hour ago
Newey spotted driving Aston Martin amid signing rumours
- 2 hours ago
Norris fumes at further DAMAGE after Verstappen collision
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Team announce driver REPLACEMENT as Hamilton set to buy manufacturer
- Today 07:27
F1 champion risks BAN as Wolff calls Red Bull boss 'STUPID' - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep