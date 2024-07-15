Red Bull fired major warning by 'incredibly quick' F1 rivals
Red Bull's F1 rivals, McLaren, have warned the champions that they have what it takes to bring the fight to the previously indomitable team.
One such driver was Lando Norris, who claimed his maiden grand prix victory in Miami with McLaren.
His team-mate Oscar Piastri has come close to a win, leading the British Grand Prix temporarily last time out before the team's pit stop strategy sacrificed his chances.
Can McLaren beat Red Bull?
Despite past mistakes, Piastri remains positive about future performance: "I think the kind of good thing but kind of bad thing is it's never been the same thing that's prevented us from winning" he said (via RacingNews365).
"Obviously in Silverstone we made a wrong call," the 23-year-old continued. "In Imola we had an issue in qualifying with traffic. Austria, the less said about qualifying in Austria, the better.
"So I guess it's a good thing that it's not been a repeated error or mistake. I feel like there's been a good handful now, I think on both sides of the garage, where we felt like we could have won the race.
"I think we've got the hardest part nailed, we've got an incredibly quick car. We just need to capitalise on using it."
Verstappen still leads the drivers' championship, 84 points ahead of Norris, but the focus for McLaren remains on both drivers as they chase Ferrari and Red Bull in the constructors' standings.
