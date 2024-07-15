Verstappen takes swipe at major F1 rule changes

Max Verstappen has expressed his dissatisfaction with the proposed regulation changes for the 2026 F1 season.

A comprehensive overhaul of some of the major features of the sport will take place in 2026.

The changes will impact a raft of issues, such as aerodynamics, power units, weight, sustainability and much more.

The changes will look to increase competition between cars and put an end to eras of dominance that both Mercedes (2014-2021) and Red Bull (2021 to present) have enjoyed.

F1 is set for a major overhaul in 2026

But there is some hesitation around the actual impact the changes will have, with Verstappen admitting that he would have amended certain parts of the regulations if he were in charge. “I haven’t driven it more, but there are still so many things that need to be fine-tuned anyway to get a good picture and everything,” Verstappen said (via Motorsport Week).

“And I said it before, I’m in the middle at the moment where we can give a lot of criticism at the moment but maybe when you drive it you’re like it’s actually not too bad, it’s quite fun.

“But naturally when I look at the regulations it’s not how I would have written them.

Verstappen has shared his concerns over the 2026 regulation changes

“I also understand of course how the world is changing and we wanted to attract more manufacturers as well to get in.

“So if that is the way to go then I guess that’s where we have to head.”

Verstappen will be looking to get back to winning ways at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, after Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes denied him victory at Silverstone last time out.

It was the second race in a row that saw the Silver Arrows took home the spoils, with George Russell winning in Austria prior to the British Grand Prix.

The Dutchman still holds an 84-point lead at the top of the drivers' standings, with Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc in second and third respectively.

