F1 pundit reveals 'only thing' that can halt Verstappen dominance

Shay Rogers

Wednesday 6 December 2023 23:12

Former F1 race winner and pundit Jonny Herbert believes that only the 2026 regulations can stop Max Verstappen's era of dominance.

The Dutchman won all but three of 22 grands prix in 2023, highlighting one of the most dominant seasons in F1 history.

His current Red Bull contract sees him through to the end of 2028, where he has flirted with the idea of leaving the sport to go and achieve other things in motorsport.

However, with two years to go until a new set of regulations are enforced, F1 could yet see more unprecedented dominance as Verstappen enters the prime of his career, although his rivals are hoping to mount more of a challenge next season.

Max Verstappen has been in imperious form in 2023, finishing no lower than fifth all season

Red Bull continue to deliver when it matters and will be favourites to win again in 2024

Max Verstappen will likely face more intense pressure from rivals in 2024

Herbert: Red Bull pressure is mounting

“The only thing that might stop his domination is the rule changes coming in in 2026,” Herbert told Lucky Block.

“Red Bull are starting to come under pressure from other teams. Everybody is getting closer. Let’s hope by the start of next season we will have a battle royal.

“The positive thing for race fans is that McLaren have been able to do what they’ve done. We will have a much closer pack.

“Max is not going to have the same domination next year. He is going to have to work at it.”

READ MORE: Surprise F1 name tipped to partner Verstappen at Red Bull