Newey expresses doubts about Red Bull F1 car concept for 2024

In the anticipation of Red Bull's unveiling of its 2024 Formula 1 car, the team is grappling with uncertainty over its decision to adhere to a 'third evolution' approach.

Scheduled for a grand reveal at the team's Milton Keynes-based factory next week, the move follows Red Bull's dominant performance in the 2023 season.

However, chief technical officer Adrian Newey is exercising caution, recognising that sticking to a familiar design concept may not be sufficient to maintain the team's leading position.

Despite Red Bull's benchmark status, there is a contemplative acknowledgment that simply refining the existing formula might not guarantee prolonged success.

Adrian Newey isn't particularly confident of repeating Red Bull's dominance of 2023

Newey: New car is an evolution

READ MORE: Horner verdict made in Red Bull blast by former F1 driver

READ MORE: VOTE: Rivals clash as fans have final say on 2023

In a recent discussion on the team's Talking Bulls podcast, Newey shed light on the expectations surrounding the upcoming RB20.

"Our car, it's very much a third evolution of the 22 car," he said,

"Last year's car was an evolution of '22 in its main points being of course, the normal winter development in terms of aerodynamics, some understanding on what we needed to do with suspension to try to improve the car as well, and getting weight out of it, because we never got down to the weight limit in '22.

"This year's car is the third evolution of that original RB18. What we don't know, of course, is the third evolution too conservative, while others have done something different? You just don't know."

READ MORE: Wolff drops Verstappen bombshell in Hamilton replacement search