Former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde believes bad news is on the way for Christian Horner pending his investigation by Red Bull for 'inappropriate behaviour'.

Horner was rocked by the allegations, ones that he strongly denies, this week that have shocked the Formula 1 world on the cusp of the new season that gets underway in less than a month.

A Red Bull hearing is expected to take place on Friday where Horner is at least in the short term prepared to find out his fate, pending an investigation that the company have already confirmed is taking place into the matter.

It comes at one of the worst possible times for the racing team though, with the launch of their new car, expected to be called the RB20, set to take place on February 15.

Giedo van der Garde (left) has cast serious doubts over the future of Red Bull boss Christian Horner

Christian Horner faces a Friday hearing at Red Bull over his future

Horner future set to be in the balance at Red Bull

However, Van der Garde, who raced for Caterham during the 2013 season admits he would be shocked if Horner was still in charge by the time the constructors' champions' reveal their latest design.

Speaking on his podcast, DRS: De Race Show, Van der Garde cast a firm verdict on how the hearing would go for Horner who has been in charge at Red Bull Racing since their 2005 inception.

He said: "Horner is of course controlled internally by Red Bull. Believe me, when that presentation comes next week, Horner will definitely not be there presenting."

"This is of course dramatic for Red Bull and they will also have those presentations next week. Red Bull will once again come with a very good car, so in that respect they will have a very good season, but this is a bit of a blemish on the name, and also the team."

