F1 legend makes 'angry' Mercedes claim amid Red Bull dominance

Formula 1 legend Mika Hakkinen has claimed that the team are 'at a crossroads', insisting that now is the time for the Silver Arrows to get angry if they want to get back to winning ways.

The team were rocked by the news that their seven-time world champion driver, Lewis Hamilton, will be leaving them at the end of the current season to join rivals Ferrari.

The switch comes during what has proven to be a turbulent time for a team that had become accustomed to winning.

READ MORE: F1 star admits he KNEW of Hamilton Ferrari switch BEFORE announcement

Max Verstappen and Red Bull currently hold a vice-like grip on the sport, with the team winning all but one race last season as the Dutchman secured his third successive world title.

Max Verstappen was dominant for Red Bull during the 2023 season

Mercedes will be without Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season

And now Hakkinen – who won the 1998 and 1999 drivers' championships with McLaren – believes Mercedes find themselves at an uneasy point in time.

Hakkinen: Mercedes have to be angry

“Mercedes is at a crossroads," he told German outlet BILD.

"There has not been a question mark over the team for a long time. After a decade full of success, the past two seasons have left their mark on those responsible and employees. And that's good!

"You have to be angry now. Now you have to develop this unconditional will to win again.

"The team has to become a team again, develop this blind understanding. That is currently missing.”

READ MORE: How F1 fans fell in love with the sport again