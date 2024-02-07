F1 star admits he KNEW of Hamilton Ferrari switch BEFORE announcement

Stake F1 team driver Zhou Guanyu knew of Lewis Hamilton’s shock switch to Ferrari before it was announced last week in the media.

The two drivers share similar management – with Marc Hynes heading up their interests, a man who may have been a big part of Hamilton’s deal.

The Chinese driver announced that he was able to find the information out from Hynes before it was released, but kept it secret.

Zhou enters his third season with the Sauber F1 outfit this year alongside Valtteri Bottas, and will be hoping to consolidate his future in the sport beyond 2024 with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Lewis Hamilton enjoys a chat with Zhou Guanyu's current team-mate, Valtteri Bottas

Lewis Hamilton will join up with Ferrari after 12 seasons with Mercedes

Zhou Guanyu drives his Alfa Romeo C43 around the Abu Dhabi circuit

Zhou shocked by Hamilton Ferrari news

Speaking to RacingNews365, Zhou revealed when he found out about the 39-year-old's surprise move.

“I didn't check that much [the reaction to Hamilton’s news in China] but people probably didn’t believe it, or 90 per cent of the people [didn’t believe it] when rumours came out,” he said.

“I know Marc, which is his [Hamilton’s] kind of management together with me. I text him before it, so I knew he was signing, it was a fact. I didn't tell anyone, but I was really shocked by the news.

“But I think the people back there [at Mercedes], it’s going to be even more shocking. I think as a driver, especially Lewis, I think he is seeing himself to retire as a Ferrari driver,” he continued.

“It’s very unexpected, most likely [I was] not expecting Lewis to retire as a Ferrari driver.

“People love to be retiring as a Ferrari driver, especially the World Champions but he announced it at the beginning of this season, which is still another season to go with his team, which is certainly a shock.

Hamilton is set to lift the covers on the last Mercedes Formula 1 car he will drive for the time being on February 14, with pre-season testing set to start a week later.

He will be hoping to round off his Silver Arrows legacy in style, but his team have a tough fight ahead if they are to have a chance of beating the dominant Red Bull outfit.

