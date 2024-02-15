Alonso can't resist Hamilton dig when asked about Ferrari F1 switch

Fernando Alonso could not resist taking a swipe at his arch rival Lewis Hamilton when he was asked about the Brit’s sensational move to Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion’s decision to part ways with Mercedes and join the Maranello squad for 2025 completely shocked the F1 world and has sent the driver market into chaos as speculation grows as to who will replace Hamilton next year.

The move brings an end to a historical partnership which dates back to his debut season with his Mercedes-powered McLaren and saw him win six of his seven world titles with the constructor.

Hamilton has said that it has been a ‘childhood dream’ of his to race in red as he searches for a record-breaking eighth world title, but his former team-mate and rival Alonso seems to think that is not quite the case.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Fernando Alonso spent five seasons with the Italian team between 2010 and 2014

The Spaniard could not help but question his rival's dream move

Alonso takes swipe at Hamilton Ferrari move

Speaking at the launch of his new Aston Martin challenger – the AMR24 – ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain, Alonso could not help but dig out Hamilton as he questioned how far back his dream to race for Ferrari really goes.

"It was not his childhood dream 12 months ago, no? Or two months ago I guess, because it was a different dream then," he said.

However, the Spaniard did offer some support for Hamilton in his move, but perhaps put pressure on the Brit to succeed in Maranello.

“I hope he enjoys the experience in Ferrari: it's special, if you win,” he added.

“You have to win there. Maybe he will bring what is missing to win the world championship, they have had a competitive car for a few years."

