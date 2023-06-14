close global

'NOT VERY NICE': Drivers and fans react to F1 23 ratings

The EA Sports driver rating for the F1 23 video game have been released and drivers have been having their say, with some naturally in slight disagreement with the game developers.

Every year, drivers are rated out of 100 based on ratings in four pre-set categories, with an average calculated at the end.

Max Verstappen has the highest overall rating in F1 23, scoring a very impressive 94 out of 100 with Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton joint second on 92.

In a video posted on F1's YouTube account, drivers were asked to guess the rating of their colleagues before revealing what they actually scored.

READ MORE: F1 23 release date ANNOUNCED with fan favourite feature returning

They're not nice to me: Verstappen

Red Bull duo Max and Verstappen and Sergio Perez were asked to rate one another as part of the video, with the former taking issue with one of the categories.

"Awareness" is one of the traits the game uses to measure the driver with Verstappen quipping: "They're not very nice to me on awareness".

Perez got a couple of little victories agaisnt Verstappen

Indeed, team-mate Perez scored one point higher in that particular category, as well as in experience, but Verstappen's superior pace means he well outscored his Red Bull rival.

British duo and Ferrari duo enjoy banter

Mercedes' George Russell and McLaren's Lando Norris as well as Ferrari colleagues Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were asked to rate each other with the quartet wasting no time in poking fun at each other.

"Awareness" which was generally the most contentious – drivers thought that was essentially a euphemism for how often they crash or go to the stewards' office.

Norris described Russell as a "teacher's pet" for his self-admitted clean record while Leclerc and Sainz couldn't help but find the funny side of their rankings.

Both drivers have been involved in incidents over the past couple of years and Sainz wanted to clarify how awareness was calculated.

"Is it race or practice and quali?" the Spaniard asked before the two burst out laughing showing a great degree of self-awareness.

Disagreement over ratings on Twitter (shock)

Of course, the ratings didn't all go down well...

Some even had a go at creating their own.

READ MORE: EA Sports REVEAL F1 23 cover stars

