Alonso 'considers' huge move to close F1 chapter

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso appears to be still making big plans in his career despite the F1 star approaching his mid-40s.

The 43-year-old recently confirmed that the fire still burns within him to be competitive as his current Aston Martin team hope to contend for championships over the next couple of years.

Having acquired the talent of F1 design guru Adrian Newey, Lawrence Stroll's outfit are lucky to have a former champion among their ranks to assist with bringing the team to the top of the standings to round off his career in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Alonso's contract with Aston Martin only runs until the end of 2026, with the team's approach to the new regulations, and the ever-evolving driver market both paramount to whether the champion stays with the Silverstone team beyond next year.

The Spaniard is no stranger to taking a break from the sport having previously left the grid at the end of 2018, only returning to race for Alpine in 2021.

During his time away from F1, Alonso competed in two other iconic FIA events, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Dakar Rally.

His time in the latter was spent piloting a Toyota Hilux rally-raid-spec vehicle with legend on two wheels and five-time Dakar champion Marc Coma as his navigator.

Now, as questions over Alonso's retirement plans become more prevalent, Coma has revealed his former partner's desire to return to Dakar.

Alonso aiming for comeback away from F1

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Coma spoke of Alonso's hopes of returning to the Dakar Rally which takes place in the desert every January.

"It was very nice to share this experience with him. He plans to come back when he closes the Formula 1 chapter. I'd like to get back into the game for a project like that. We talk about it from time to time," revealed Coma.

The 48-year-old hasn't competed in the legendary event himself since 2015, having won five titles with KTM motorcycles in 2006, 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2015.

After taking up a management role for KTM, Coma admitted he missed the rush of the event, reminiscing on his times alongside Alonso with fond memories.

When quizzed over who was the most demanding out of the compatriots during their time competing for Toyota, Coma said: "It's great to see legends from other motorsport disciplines competing in the most gruelling race in the world. It's part of the history of the Dakar. Who was more demanding? Definitely me!".

