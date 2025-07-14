Verstappen and Wolff Sardinia meeting takes new twist after 'Mercedes reveal'

Rumours concerning a meeting between F1 champion Max Verstappen and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff have taken a new twist, according to recent reports.

The Red Bull star and Mercedes team principal were thought to be gathering in Sardinia, with F1's rumour mill believing the duo had been caught out attempting to privately discuss terms for a new contract.

Wolff confirmed last month that he was interested in signing Verstappen as the champion's future at the Milton Keynes-based squad remains uncertain, although the Dutchman is currently contracted to Red Bull until 2028.

However, in the aftermath of a hectic week at Red Bull which saw Christian Horner sacked immediately as team principal, eagle-eyed internet users tracked Verstappen's private plane to the island, where his yacht "Unleash the Lion" was also spotted.

Wolff's boat was also believed to have docked off the coast of Sardinia and was thought to have even moored alongside Verstappen's in the harbour.

However, German publication Bild have put the rumours of a meeting between the two parties to rest, citing a source at Mercedes.

Max Verstappen has remained tight-lipped over a potential future at Mercedes

Did Verstappen and Wolff meet for F1 contract talks?

Despite the rumours, a confident report from the publication this weekend declared: "BILD knows: That’s not true.

"Pure coincidence, according to sources at Mercedes, the two didn't even meet in Sardinia. Nevertheless, the rumour mill in Formula 1 is still churning."

Social media users have made a habit out of tracking Verstappen's luxury aircraft, confirming via 'X' on Thursday that he had arrived back in the UK to head to the factory following the announcement of Horner's exit.

Neither Red Bull nor ex-boss Horner stated an explicit reason for his abrupt dismissal and it remains to be seen what the impact of the major management change will be for Verstappen as he weighs up whether to stick or twist with the team he has earned four titles with.

