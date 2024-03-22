close global

F1 champion Vettel confirmed for historic track return

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel will return to the track in 2024 for the first time since his Formula 1 retirement.

The German bowed out from the sport at the end of the 2022 season following a tricky two-year spell with Aston Martin.

READ MORE: Marko confirms 'unimaginable' Bearman talks with Red Bull

He has since enjoyed time at home with his family, as well as a bit of skiing – but now it appears that he has been caught by the racing bug again and wants to get back behind the wheel.

Max Verstappen is about to break his record for the most consecutive F1 victories for a second year running, so could this have tempted him to return to the paddock?

Sebastian Vettel pictured alongside Mercedes' Toto Wolff
Sebastian Vettel made his F1 race debut in 2007

READ MORE: Verstappen makes DEFINITIVE announcement on Red Bull future

Vettel eyeing a racing return?

Rumours that he could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes were swirling around the paddock last month, but the once dominant Red Bull driver has now found himself a new challenge.

Teaming up with Porsche Penske Motorsport, Vettel will conduct a 36-hour Hypercar test in Spain at the MotorLand Aragon track.

The outing is part of Porsche Penske’s 24 hours of Le Mans preparations, but there are currently no plans for Vettel to conduct anymore running after this test.

He has already had his first taste of the Porsche 963 and he will get the opportunity to test it again after taking it for a spin on 14 March at the Weissach R&D centre.

It won’t be long before the test occurs either, with the 36-hour ordeal scheduled to occur next week, with Vettel teaming up with six other drivers in Spain.

READ MORE: F1 team confirm just ONE car will race Australian Grand Prix

