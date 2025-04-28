F1 News Today: Sebastian Vettel judged as champion’s major new role confirmed
Sebastian Vettel's reputation has been judged by one of the longest-serving team principals in the history of Formula 1.
F1 champion confirmed for stunning team return
A legendary four-time Formula 1 champion will return to one of the most dominant cars in the sport's history this summer in a new role for the 2025 event.
Verstappen 'would win in a tractor' as incredible Ferrari test confirmed
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has received glowing praise from one of Formula 1's most respected figures, as he lifted the lid on the Dutchman's 'incredible' test with Ferrari.
Where to buy 2025 Red Bull F1 merch as seen on Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda
The official team kit worn by reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen and his new team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda is on sale now for the final year with Honda as a key sponsor.
Lewis Hamilton plans HUGE New York moment as Ferrari storm clouds gather
Lewis Hamilton may be struggling at Ferrari and heading into a huge week for his F1 team. But that is far from the only thing on his mind.
Latest News
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun