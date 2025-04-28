F1 News Today: Sebastian Vettel judged as champion’s major new role confirmed

Sebastian Vettel's reputation has been judged by one of the longest-serving team principals in the history of Formula 1.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion confirmed for stunning team return

A legendary four-time Formula 1 champion will return to one of the most dominant cars in the sport's history this summer in a new role for the 2025 event.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen 'would win in a tractor' as incredible Ferrari test confirmed

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has received glowing praise from one of Formula 1's most respected figures, as he lifted the lid on the Dutchman's 'incredible' test with Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

Where to buy 2025 Red Bull F1 merch as seen on Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda

The official team kit worn by reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen and his new team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda is on sale now for the final year with Honda as a key sponsor.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton plans HUGE New York moment as Ferrari storm clouds gather

Lewis Hamilton may be struggling at Ferrari and heading into a huge week for his F1 team. But that is far from the only thing on his mind.

➡️ READ MORE

Related