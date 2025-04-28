close global

F1 News Today: Sebastian Vettel judged as champion’s major new role confirmed

Sebastian Vettel's reputation has been judged by one of the longest-serving team principals in the history of Formula 1.

F1 champion confirmed for stunning team return

A legendary four-time Formula 1 champion will return to one of the most dominant cars in the sport's history this summer in a new role for the 2025 event.

Verstappen 'would win in a tractor' as incredible Ferrari test confirmed

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has received glowing praise from one of Formula 1's most respected figures, as he lifted the lid on the Dutchman's 'incredible' test with Ferrari.

Where to buy 2025 Red Bull F1 merch as seen on Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda

The official team kit worn by reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen and his new team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda is on sale now for the final year with Honda as a key sponsor.

Lewis Hamilton plans HUGE New York moment as Ferrari storm clouds gather

Lewis Hamilton may be struggling at Ferrari and heading into a huge week for his F1 team. But that is far from the only thing on his mind.

F1 News Today: Verstappen and FIA chief in heated debate as investigation launched over GP chaos
  • Today 11:18
F1 News Today: Horner facing Red Bull future uncertainty as F1 driver switch tipped for rival team
F1 News Today: Horner facing Red Bull future uncertainty as F1 driver switch tipped for rival team

  • Yesterday 21:21

Kelly Piquet shows off baby Verstappen bump as due date nears

  • 30 minutes ago
  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton in emotional message to fans as Ferrari crisis continues

  • 1 hour ago
Toto Wolff 'searching for answers' over monumental F1 driver swap

  • 2 hours ago
McLaren deal 'ENDS early' as rival F1 team swoops

  • 3 hours ago
Where to buy 2025 Red Bull F1 merch as seen on Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda

  • Today 16:41
