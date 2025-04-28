Where to buy 2025 Red Bull F1 merch as seen on Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda
Where to buy 2025 Red Bull F1 merch as seen on Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda
The official team kit worn by reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen and his new team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda is on sale now for the final year with Honda as a key sponsor.
The updated 2025 team collection features t-shirts, polos, hoodies and zip-up shell jackets, all in the classic Red Bull colour scheme of navy, red and yellow.
The new collection is officially on sale here with Verstappen and newly promoted Red Bull star Tsunoda handed a refreshed look for their first season as team-mates.
In further celebration of reigning champion Verstappen's title success last season, the 2025 kit also comes with the option of purchasing the bespoke 'number 1 driver' collection, reimagined with Red Bull's new look. To purchase the Max Verstappen racing t-shirt complete with 'No 1' driver number detailing, click here.
Along with popular kit partner Castore, Red Bull have opted for a spell-out graphic of their infamous team name across the front of the kit, so if you want to proudly represent the six-time constructors' champions, the new releases should be right up your street.
With prices starting at £45 for the junior team tee and £55 for the child's polo, the new team look is a perfect gift for any young F1 fan.
Castore, the UK-based brand who also launched McLaren and Alpine merchandise earlier this year, say the team kit is more advanced than ever, engineered for peak performance without losing the classic style.
The adult Red Bull range is priced from £65 and available in men’s and women’s sizes, and is the latest Red Bull team wear to go on sale on the Castore store.
Castore have launched the new Red Bull range, offering fans the 2025 version of the classic team tee, available to purchase here, along with the all-new zip midlayer.
The Red Bull unisex pullover hoodies are available in the same style as the t-shirts, priced at £110, with a stylish gilet for £105 also up for grabs if you want to channel your inner team principal.
You can see the full range here.
Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.
READ MORE: Aston Martin share plans for the future... without Lance Stroll
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Where to buy 2025 Red Bull F1 merch as seen on Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda
- 16 minutes ago
F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest as thundershowers hit South Florida
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen 'would win in a tractor' as incredible Ferrari test confirmed
- Today 12:56
F1 champion confirmed for stunning team return
- Today 11:59
F1 News Today: Verstappen and FIA chief in heated debate as investigation launched over GP chaos
- Today 11:18
Sebastian Vettel reputation is 'nonsense' says former F1 team boss
- Today 10:58
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun