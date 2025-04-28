Verstappen 'would win in a tractor' as incredible Ferrari test confirmed
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has received glowing praise from one of Formula 1's most respected figures, as he lifted the lid on the Dutchman's 'incredible' test with Ferrari.
Verstappen first emerged as a generational talent during his debut campaign at Toro Rosso in 2015, before being promoted to Red Bull midway through 2016, where he would go on to establish himself as one of the greatest in the sport's history.
And while he has spent almost the entirety of his career at the Milton Keynes-based outfit, the 27-year-old has been backed by former Red Bull junior team principal Franz Tost to thrive in any environment.
Tost hails Verstappen amid future concerns
Speaking to Sport1, Tost revealed how Verstappen's quality shone through when he got behind the wheel of a Ferrari GT at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve last December.
"Max Verstappen would win even with a tractor," said the ex-AlphaTauri chief. "For example, last year Max did a test with a Ferrari GT race car.
"He was immediately two seconds faster than the rest. Max has a feel for speed, incredible vision, incredible vehicle control, and an incredible feel for a car - no matter which one.
"He would therefore immediately get along with any Formula 1 car. Of course, he will then fine-tune the car to best suit his driving style."
Speculation has been growing regarding the future of Verstappen, with reports suggesting he has become disillusioned and is eyeing up a departure from the team with whom he has celebrated so much success.
Earlier this month, Red Bull director Helmut Marko admitted the matter was of great concern, whilst Verstappen has remained tight-lipped as he focuses his attention to on-track matters.
After successfully fighting off the threat of Lando Norris in 2024, the 64-time race winner has endured a difficult start to this campaign, with both Norris and his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri currently ahead in the drivers' standings.
Verstappen - who will be in action at this weekend's Miami Grand Prix - has stood on top of the podium just once in the opening five races of the year, and faces an uphill battle to retain his title.
