Verstappen test verdict delivered after F1 champion drives Ferrari

Cal Gaunt

Monday 8 January 2024 09:57

Max Verstappen recently saw his test performance in a GT Ferrari hailed as 'brilliant' by Emil Frey Racing team principal Lorenz Frey-Hilti.

Verstappen is actively pursuing his dream of launching his GT racing team and has recently test-driven a range of high-performance vehicles, including the Ferrari 296 GT3, Audi R8 LMS Evo II, and Porsche 911 GT3 R.

The recent tests, conducted last month, garnered insights from Frey-Hilti, who leads a GT racing stable specialising in Ferraris.

Verstappen's manager's son, Thierry Vermeulen, contributed to the initial steps by participating in GT racing events with a Verstappen.com-sponsored Ferrari 296 GT3, showcasing impressive podium finishes and exceptional qualifying averages.

Max Verstappen is keen on starting his own GT team

Max Verstappen's GT test was labelled 'brilliant' by Lorenz Frey-Hilti

To have Verstappen is 'an honour'

Verstappen himself tested the new Ferrari for the new GT season at Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in December.

“The aim of the test with Max was to support Thierry and also improve our performance with his feedback,” Frey-Hilti explained to Motorsport-Total.com.

"He rode on both days. On the first day it was about a hundred laps and they took turns. We tried a lot.

"It feels like an honour for us that he uses our services as a racing team and that we are able to to work with him on the test days. It's really brilliant."

