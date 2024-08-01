Ricciardo reveals 'BROMANCE' with NFL star

Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has revealed he has an ongoing 'bromance' with NFL star and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The duo - who have both achieved significant amounts in their respective sports - recently appeared together in a short comedic film made by Beats named 'The Legend of Ricallen'.

In the six-minute-twenty-four-second fictional video, Ricciardo and Allen set out on a new joint venture - buying a racehorse - that they eventually decide to call a merger of their two surnames.

Unfortunately, 'Ricallen' does not have too much success, not too surprising given that Ricciardo and Allen are told that the horse lacks speed and consistency when purchasing him.

Daniel Ricciardo currently races for VCARB in F1

Daniel Ricciardo recently featured in a Beats advert alongside Josh Allen

Daniel Ricciardo reveals Josh Allen 'bromance'

The video is truly worlds away from the spheres of Formula 1 and the NFL, but it appears that both guys were well up for partaking in the short flick due to their very good relationship.

“Josh and I, over the last few years, have definitely become good friends and created a bromance, if you will,” Ricciardo explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

This was then confirmed by Allen himself, who told the same outlet: “DR [Daniel Ricciardo] and I have been friends for several years now. They don’t make ’em any better than him.”

Given Ricciardo's mixed season so far in F1, some fans may query why he is getting involved in such 'distractions' mid-season. However, the Australian says that some things can be a positive distraction away from F1.

"People say, ‘Oh, these things are distractions,'” Ricciardo explained. "And for me, there is a clear category,"

"There is distractions, but then there is good distractions or things that actually are good for you and get you working or thinking in a different way, in a way that isn’t taxing, isn’t draining.”

The RB star can now focus on the remainder of the 2024 season as he looks to secure his F1 future.

