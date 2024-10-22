Ferrari WISH revealed after controversial US GP presents title battle twist

A milestone wish for one Ferrari Formula 1 star has been revealed following the Scuderia's mighty triumph at the United States Grand Prix.

The 19th round of the 2024 season saw the outfit bring home their first one-two in America since 2006, earning them points that could make a critical difference in the constructors' championship.

With just five races to go until the end of this year's championship, Ferrari will be looking to capitalise on points at tracks that favour their machinery. Last weekend's race at the Circuit of the Americas proved to be one of them.

In a dominant display, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz secured the top two spots on the podium, potentially one of their last podium shares as a duo before the Spaniard is replaced by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton next season.

With Lando Norris on pole in Austin and championship leader Max Verstappen tucked in behind him, the pair fought straight off the line, the Dutchman opting for a late lunge into Turn 1, sending Norris wide, a perfect storm for Leclerc to take advantage of the ongoing battle, cruising through to steal P1 and lead the pack for the entire race.

Ferrari secured two spots of the podium at the US GP

Charles Leclerc is now just 22 points behind Lando Norris in the drivers' championship

Leclerc's birthday wish boosts championship chances

The Monegasque driver celebrated his 27th birthday last week ahead of the US GP, with a clip now resurfacing which revealed his milestone wish was to win in Austin on Sunday, a wish we now know came perfectly true.

The team have experienced a glimpse of birthday magic before, when Sainz took pole at the home of Ferrari in Monza in 2023, but he failed to convert the advantage into a grand prix victory.

Leclerc's US GP win was his third of the season, equalling Norris' wins, with the McLaren driver now just 22 points ahead of Leclerc in the drivers' championship.

Even more important for Ferrari fans , however, is the fact that the US GP result has moved the Scuderia to within eight points of reigning constructors' champions Red Bull.

The team did not bring any performance upgrades last weekend yet were still clearly the strongest team on track, and if Leclerc can strive for more opportunistic wins like he did on Sunday, there might just be some more trophies on the cards for the iconic team.

With his championship chances bolstered, it is now an ideal time to back Leclerc, with the 2024 season proving to be one of the most competitive in modern F1 history.

