F1 Results Today: Verstappen NIGHTMARE at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after major FIA penalty

Max Verstappen endured a nightmare session during FP2 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Ferrari were dealt a major FIA penalty.

The four-time world champion finished the session P17, after he complained about the understeer of his Red Bull throughout FP2.

It was McLaren who came out on top in their battle with Ferrari, after Lando Norris set the fastest time ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri.

In a further blow to Ferrari, Charles Leclerc will serve a 10-place grid penalty for the Abu Dhabi GP after having a battery pack changed on his car outside of his allotment.

Nico Hulkenberg completed the top three in FP2, an excellent result in his final weekend for Haas as the team chase down sixth in the constructors' championship.

Friday evening also delivered another nightmare session for Franco Colapinto, who retired to the garage early after the Williams star ran wide over the kerb at Turn Eight and damaged his car.

The Argentine was unable to set a lap on the soft tyres, and finished the session in P20 and last of the whole field.

F1 FP2 Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:23.517secs



2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.234



3. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.462



4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.582



5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] +0.602



6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.684



7. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.713



8. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.718



9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.752



10. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.980



11. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +0.986



12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.000



13. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1.017



14. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.038



15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.040



16. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.057



17. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +1.081



18. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.169



19. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.444



20. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.748



