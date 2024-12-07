close global

F1 Results Today: Verstappen hit by MAJOR issues at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Red Bull misery continues

Max Verstappen continued to complain about his Red Bull car in final practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, while his team-mate Sergio Perez was once again well down the pack.

The drivers' champion was heard on team radio repeating his complaints about the RB20, saying: “My brakes are not working, my front axle isn’t biting. It’s like they’re glazed over or something.”

The main conversation topic this weekend, aside from the burgeoning spat between Verstappen and George Russell, remains the battle for the constructors' title between McLaren and Ferrari.

The Scuderia, already on the back foot thanks to McLaren's 21-point advantage, were hit with a further blow on Friday when Charles Leclerc picked up a 10-place grid penalty for using a new battery outside of his allotment for the season.

The papaya cars were the class of the field in FP3, setting the fastest and second fastest times while Ferrari were just fifth and ninth.

F1 FP3 Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:23.433sec
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.193s
3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.390s
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.411s
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.438s
6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.642s
7. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.660s
8. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.661s
9. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.665s
10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.850s
11. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.910s
12. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.945s
13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.975s
14. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.001s
15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.020s
16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.046s
17. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1.086s
18. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.098s
19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.235s
20. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.333s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, having now secured four-consecutive titles.

