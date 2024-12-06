Verstappen 'DIVE BOMB' tipped to decide constructors' title

Max Verstappen has been tipped to have a massive influence in deciding the destination of this year's Formula 1 constructors' championship.

The Red Bull star has already clinched the 2024 drivers' title, but it won't be a double celebration for the Dutchman, with his team set to relinquish their crown to either McLaren or Ferrari.

The pair will go head-to-head for the final time in Abu Dhabi this weekend, with the Scuderia needing to overhaul 21-point deficit to the championship leaders.

McLaren and Ferrari will battle it out for the world title this weekend

Max Verstappen heads into the season finale as a four-time champion

'Verstappen could change championship'

Both teams have capitalised on an uncharacteristic slump in form by the defending champions during the second half of the campaign, with Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez some way off their dominant best.

Given the advantage McLaren currently hold, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will likely be tasked with taking minimal risks at Yas Marina, putting the pressure firmly on their closest challengers to force the issue.

Juan Pablo Montoya - who previously spent two seasons at McLaren - is excited about what might unfold on Sunday, but has issued a warning to both teams ahead of the final-day shootout.

"I think the constructors’ championship is pretty exciting," he told Vision4Sport.

Juan Pablo Montoya believes Verstappen will have an impact in Abu Dhabi

"Max Verstappen could change that championship pretty quickly. He wants to win it and if he's going against McLaren, he's going for it.

"The McLaren needs to get out of the way if they are to win the constructors', and I think McLaren, in their mind, knows they just got to run around and bring the cars home.

"With Lando especially, and the McLaren guys in Abu Dhabi, if Max is behind them, he is going to dive bomb in there and if they turn, they're going to crash.

"But they cannot crash because they need the points, and Max knows that."

