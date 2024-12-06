Verstappen 'DIVE BOMB' tipped to decide constructors' title
Verstappen 'DIVE BOMB' tipped to decide constructors' title
Max Verstappen has been tipped to have a massive influence in deciding the destination of this year's Formula 1 constructors' championship.
The Red Bull star has already clinched the 2024 drivers' title, but it won't be a double celebration for the Dutchman, with his team set to relinquish their crown to either McLaren or Ferrari.
F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes release Hamilton statement as Abu Dhabi Ferrari switch confirmed
READ MORE: Red Bull star signs NEW contract in official statement
The pair will go head-to-head for the final time in Abu Dhabi this weekend, with the Scuderia needing to overhaul 21-point deficit to the championship leaders.
'Verstappen could change championship'
Both teams have capitalised on an uncharacteristic slump in form by the defending champions during the second half of the campaign, with Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez some way off their dominant best.
Given the advantage McLaren currently hold, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will likely be tasked with taking minimal risks at Yas Marina, putting the pressure firmly on their closest challengers to force the issue.
Juan Pablo Montoya - who previously spent two seasons at McLaren - is excited about what might unfold on Sunday, but has issued a warning to both teams ahead of the final-day shootout.
"I think the constructors’ championship is pretty exciting," he told Vision4Sport.
READ MORE: Abu Dhabi F1 weekend sees late change after race cancellation
"Max Verstappen could change that championship pretty quickly. He wants to win it and if he's going against McLaren, he's going for it.
"The McLaren needs to get out of the way if they are to win the constructors', and I think McLaren, in their mind, knows they just got to run around and bring the cars home.
"With Lando especially, and the McLaren guys in Abu Dhabi, if Max is behind them, he is going to dive bomb in there and if they turn, they're going to crash.
"But they cannot crash because they need the points, and Max knows that."
READ MORE: Axed F1 star given LIFELINE as new seat announced in official statement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA announce Hamilton and Norris penalty VERDICT at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 41 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Verstappen NIGHTMARE at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after major FIA penalty
- Today 15:02
Verstappen 'DIVE BOMB' tipped to decide constructors' title
- 1 hour ago
Axed Red Bull star handed lifeline with NEW racing role
- 2 hours ago
McLaren release revealed ahead of Abu Dhabi showdown
- 3 hours ago
Perez issues DEFINITIVE Red Bull future update at Abu Dhabi GP
- Today 15:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec