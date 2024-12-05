Williams confirm early release as race plans unveiled

Williams have announced an early release ahead of this weekend's Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 2024 season is set to reach its conclusion at Yas Marina on Sunday, with McLaren and Ferrari preparing to go head-to-head in pursuit of the constructors' title.

McLaren hold a slender advantage over their rivals, but saw their advantage cut following a disappointing showing in Qatar last time out.

The fierce battle for sixth spot in the standings will also be resolved, with Alpine, Haas and VCARB all firmly in the mix.

Williams, meanwhile appear resigned to ninth, having endured a challenging campaign to date.

Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto will hope to end the year on a high

Williams looking ahead to 2025

The iconic British outfit entered 2024 in high spirits, but have struggled to challenge for points on a consistent basis.

Their troubles were accentuated by the decision to replace Logan Sargeant with Franco Colapinto in August following a dismal sequence of results.

But while the Argentine has shown glimpses of his talent, neither he or team-mate Alex Albon have been able to get Williams moving up the leaderboard.

Anticipation is building going into next season, however, with the signing of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz representing a significant coup for the team.

The Spaniard will hope to have made a positive start by the time he lines up in Bahrain for round four next season, and Williams enthusiasts have now been given further reason to get excited about the event.

F1 will make its return to Bahrain next April

Tickets have now been released for fans to gain access to the Williams Experience Centre at the team's Grove headquarters.

"As the clock ticks down to race start, you will feel the excitement build as our event looks back on qualifying and links up to a senior member of the team trackside for a preview of what is to come," a promotional statement read.

"Once the on-track battle begins, you will get an exclusive live link to our race control room and insights from the pit wall as you watch the race on our giant screen.

"And once the race is over and the champagne has been sprayed, you will get a full race debrief from the team. "You will also be able to spend the day enjoying our Esports simulator lounge, racing on the same track as the drivers. Try to beat their times and finish No1 on the leaderboard.

"Our mega Scalextric track is also available for all to use, reliving childhood memories and competing against fellow guests."

