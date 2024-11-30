Breakout star claims CHAMPIONSHIP win at Qatar Grand Prix

The 2024 F1 Academy drivers' championship was decided in Qatar on Saturday, with British star Abbi Pulling taking victory.

The Alpine-backed driver has been the class of the field this season, winning seven of the 11 races run so far to box Doriane Pin out of the championship fight with three races still to run.

READ MORE: FIA announce 17-driver Qatar Grand Prix penalty decision

However, it was Pin who won the first F1 Academy race in Qatar, where Pulling's second place finish was enough to claim her first title in the series.

Ferrari backed-star Maya Weug finished the race in third, after losing second to Pulling on the opening lap of the race.

Abbi Pulling has dominated the 2024 F1 Academy season

F1 Academy has run alongside the F1 calendar in 2024

Abbi Pulling becomes 2024 F1 Academy champion

As a result of Pulling's title win in Qatar, she will receive a fully funded seat with Rodin Motorsport in GB3 for the 2023 season, alongside 20 days of testing with the team.

F1 Academy enters its second year of competition, this time accompanying F1 for seven grands prix on the calendar.

The series has enjoyed unprecedented visibility in 2024, thanks to the backing of all 10 F1 teams and the introduction of big name sponsors such as makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury.

Pulling delivered an emotional message over team radio after her championship victory at Lusail, where she celebrated her success in tears.

F1 Academy will feature a second race on Sunday at the Qatar GP, and will return for the last grand prix of the season in Abu Dhabi.

READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams

Related