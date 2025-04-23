Nicole Piastri opens up on 'horrifying' moment as an F1 mum

The mother of McLaren Formula 1 star Oscar Piastri has revealed a 'horrifying' moment she experienced whilst watching her son race in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Nicole Piastri watched on with bated breath last weekend as her 24-year-old started from the first row behind the wheel of his MCL39, encountering the infamous Max Verstappen at the first corner.

The duo battled fiercely from the get-go and an incident on lap one saw Verstappen handed a five-second penalty for leaving the Jeddah track and gaining an advantage.

Piastri's defiant driving style paid off, with Verstappen serving his penalty in the pits, leaving the Dutchman unable to catch up with the Aussie racer as he went on to steal the grand prix victory.

Piastri's mum reveals emotional toll of Verstappen Saudi GP incident

Speaking on the now controversial moment on 4BC Brisbane, Piastri's mum said: "It’s just the risk, and it’s not so much Oscar, it’s people around him."

"He’s very cautious by nature, and he’s very calculated and clever in the way that he does everything."

"He took on Max at the first corner, which was a bit horrifying. But typically, he won’t take risks. But you can’t trust that those around him won’t," she explained.

Taking to social media platform 'X' after her son's triumph, Nicole posted: "Longest. Race. Ever." which she went on to clarify in her radio appearance was due to the nerves she felt watching the race.

Not only did Piastri win the fifth race of his F1 career, now level on victories with team-mate Lando Norris, but he also overtook the British star in the drivers' standings as a result, becoming the first Australian to lead the championship since his manager Mark Webber in 2010.

