McLaren star reveals Hamilton rivalry prompts relationship doubts

McLaren star Oscar Piastri has issued an update on his relationship with Formula 1 team-mate Lando Norris after the pair celebrated a constructors' championship title this season.

Both drivers managed to secure their first couple of victories in the sport in 2024, the young driver pairing leading McLaren to constructors' success for the first time since 1998.

McLaren's championship success capped a remarkable turnaround for the outfit, who started the 2023 season as one of the slowest teams on the grid, appearing to still have a large deficit in performance to Red Bull at the start of the 2024 season.

However, a great blend of teamwork between the two drivers and stunning updates made to the car made title success a possibility, despite Norris failing to catch Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri form an enviable driver pairing

McLaren won the 2024 constructors' championship

McLaren's F1 driver harmony

Despite the highly successful season for the team, there were a couple of flashpoints which threatened to derail McLaren's bid for the title, with Piastri admitting one of the sport's most famous rivalries has caused him to reflect on his own team-mate relationships.

In Hungary, Norris gave up the lead of the race to his team-mate following team orders from the papaya outfit, but only after a plethora of emotional radio messages from engineer Will Joseph, pleading with the Brit to do the right thing.

On top of this, Piastri was also expected to play the team game to help Norris, including at the Brazilian GP, where he gave up sprint race victory in order to help the Brit's pursuit of the championship title.

Now, Piastri has given an update on how the dynamics between himself and Norris are working out now that both drivers have proved themselves capable of claiming race victories.

"We’ve seen how things can change when you’re fighting for first and second," he said in an interview with The Gentleman’s Journal.

"Just look at Hamilton and Rosberg. You’re always trying to beat your team-mate. That makes real friendships difficult, especially when you’re racing at this level."

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton developed a fierce rivalry as Mercedes team-mates

"We don’t hang out much outside the track," Piastri admitted when discussing his relationship with Norris.

"There’s simply no time for that."

Piastri went on to reveal: "I want to be world champion in the long term. That’s why we’re here, right?"

