Aston Martin issue major UPDATE on Verstappen team switch

Aston Martin have issued a major update on rumours that Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen could make a switch to the team from Red Bull.

According to a report from Mail Sport, Verstappen is rumoured to be joining the team in a staggering £1billion deal, which would include signing bonuses and equity in the Aston Martin team.

F1 HEADLINES: BOMBSHELL Verstappen Aston Martin switch claim issued as RIVAL signing confirmed

READ MORE: Verstappen 'statement' fuels SHOCK team switch rumours

Furthermore, the report claims that Aston Martin's managing director, commercial and marketing, Jefferson Slack, has made pitches to potential investors that Verstappen ‘will be joining the team’.

However, this statement is said to be under ‘desire’ rather than be taken as fact, but the Mail also added that the Verstappen camp are keeping an open mind over the Dutchman's future depending on how Red Bull perform come the new regulations in 2026.

Could we see Max Verstappen join Aston Martin?

Aston Martin's current driver lineup consists of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Will Verstappen move to Aston Martin?

But Aston Martin have moved swiftly to block any notion of Verstappen joining the team, categorically stating there is no room for him in their driver lineup until at least 2027.

In a statement to GPFans, the team were in defiance to any driver shake up for the next two seasons, saying: "Both Fernando [Alonso] and Lance [Stroll] have contracts for 2025 and 2026, as per the announcements last year.

"The team categorically denied the claims in the Mail story."

It is not the first time Verstappen has been linked to an early Red Bull exit, despite the Dutchman's current contract expiring in 2028.

Rival team bosses, such as Toto Wolff, attempted to acquire the champion’s signature as recently as last season, with Mercedes publicly pursuing Verstappen in 2024.

Despite interest from rival teams and Red Bull’s waning performance last season, Verstappen has asserted his confidence and commitment to the Milton Keynes-based squad in multiple interviews.

READ MORE: Verstappen 'statement' fuels SHOCK team switch rumours

Related