Verstappen Red Bull EXIT talks revealed

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull exit talks have been revealed by Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff.

The 53-year-old actively pursued Verstappen in 2024 following Lewis Hamilton’s exit from Mercedes, with Wolff publicly announcing the Red Bull star as his number one target.

Wolff’s interest in Verstappen coincided with reports of internal instability at Red Bull, and rumours that chief advisor Helmut Marko could depart the team, and thus impact Verstappen’s decision over whether to leave.

However, the Dutchman confirmed that he was not moving anywhere, and has frequently stated that he remains happy at Red Bull.

Could Max Verstappen join Mercedes?

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth title with Red Bull

Will Verstappen move to Mercedes?

Mercedes eventually announced the signing of Kimi Antonelli to the team, who will line up alongside George Russell this year.

Despite their decision to support junior driver Antonelli, Wolff has recently revealed that he engaged with talks with Verstappen last year.

Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff talks unveiled

When asked in an interview how long he hoped Verstappen would sign to Mercedes after turbulence at Red Bull, the team principal revealed the details of their talks.

"There was never a plan. We always talked and kept the line of communication open," Wolff said to Auto Motor und Sport.

"At some point he said that he wanted to stay where he was for now because it felt right to him.

"And I said we'd go with Kimi [Antonelli] because it felt right to us too. And now we'll see where it all takes us."

